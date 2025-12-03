Cindy Crawford's 'Nepo Baby' Son Makes Shock Drug and Alcohol Confession During Brutally Honest Mental Health Update
Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford's "nepo baby" son has opened up about his "scary" mental health issues, admitting, "I need some direction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Presley Gerber, 26, uploaded a seven-minute post which included a breakdown of his current treatment plan, plus a lengthy list of the medication he takes.
'Honesty Is The Best Policy'
Speaking in the black and white Instagram video, which he filmed while in a sauna, Gerber said, "Let's just give you an update."
"I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently," he continued, before sharing the medications he's on, including buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, and two benzodiazepines, or "benzos," Xanax (alprazolam) or Valium (diazepam), which are most commonly used to treat anxiety.
He explained: "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now."
"Xanax (I take) a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad," he added.
'The Things That Scare Me'
"I try to take as little of that as possible. The Valium, I take a little bit in the morning," Gerber said.
"I don't know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore. The doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and the world and God, we can figure this out."
Presley, whose father is businessman Rande Gerber and sister Kaia is a fellow model, went on to share that he also takes the antidepressant medication, Mirtazapine, and Prazosin, a blood pressure medication, which he said is also used to treat his "night terrors and PTSD."
"The things that scare me are the things that you need to take," Presley explained. "So once you start taking them, if you don't take them, something not good happens. And, obviously, here's a spectrum there on how intense the 'withdrawal' is from certain medications."
Going Sober
He noted that those are the main "four classes of medications" he takes, but he also has "comfort meds" to take when he's been advised to lower the dosage of one of his prescriptions, which he described as "cuts," before listing a few of those meds.
"It sucks because I don't have as much direction as I'd like to have," Presley said.
"I'd like doctors to be like, 'Hey, Dude. You take this three times a day...' But every psychiatrist I've had, and I've had 15, are just like, 'Well, here's 20 medications and take this if you feel like this, take this if you feel like this, take this as needed.'
"And I'm like, 'No, don't give me that much leeway.' I need some direction."
Meanwhile, Presley said he's hoping to "find a good community" of people who will be "good influences" on him.
"As I've grown up in Hollywood, there's a lot of people around me that I love to death, but right now I try not to be around them," he explained.
He went on to share a "good note," revealing that he's stopped drinking alcohol and hasn't had a drink since his birthday, which is in July.
"That is no longer serving me," Presley noted, saying that he's only had "one or two nights maybe of drinking in the last few years."