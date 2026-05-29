EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hit 'Delete' On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — How The Firm Is Literally Wiping Away All Traces of Exiled Couple
May 29 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to see the final traces of their royal life erased from Frogmore Cottage as plans move forward to strip away the couple's multimillion-dollar renovations and restore the Windsor property to its former layout.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who infamously stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before relocating to California, were gifted Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 shortly after their wedding.
The property underwent extensive $3million renovations funded initially through the Sovereign Grant before Harry, 41, later repaid the costs following public criticism.
Now, three years after King Charles, 77, formally evicted the couple from the estate in the wake of Harry's memoir Spare, royal insiders say plans are underway to reverse many of the changes made during the Sussexes' residency and effectively wipe away reminders of their time within the monarchy.
One palace source told us: "Within palace circles, Frogmore Cottage has increasingly come to symbolize the entire breakdown of Harry and Meghan's relationship with the monarchy.
"For many people working behind the scenes, the property is no longer viewed simply as a former royal residence – it has become tied to years of public family tensions, damaging headlines, and the Sussexes' very public departure from royal life.
The insider noted, "There is a strong desire among some aides to completely turn the page on that period. Restoring the house to its original state is being viewed as a powerful symbolic gesture, and it is just like erasing the final visible reminders of the Sussex chapter from the royal landscape."
'The Estate Needs to Be Reclaimed'
Another palace source said: "Several staff feel Frogmore became a lasting monument to one of the monarchy's most turbulent modern crises as Harry and Meghan are linked so closely to the property.
"The feeling now is that the estate needs to be reclaimed and stripped back to what it was before Harry and Meghan transformed it into their personal project.
"For some within the institution, undoing the Sussexes' renovations is about much more than architecture or interior design. It represents drawing a firm line under an era that caused enormous strain inside the family and trying to restore a sense of normality to the royal estate."
Frogmore Cottage was originally converted from two semi-detached properties into a larger family home for Harry and Markle.
Renovations included new ceiling beams, floor joists, updated utilities, a yoga studio, and new interiors.
The couple also reportedly paid privately for luxury fixtures, including a $6,000 copper bathtub and environmentally friendly vegan paint.
Aides Seek Symbolic Cleanse For Frogmore
Another royal insider said the property had remained politically awkward within palace circles ever since the Sussexes departed Britain.
The source said: "For many inside the institution, Frogmore Cottage evolved into an uncomfortable symbol of one of the monarchy's most difficult and publicly damaging periods in recent memory. The house became associated with enormous renovation costs, relentless controversy, and a bold attempt to create a modern royal role for Harry and Meghan that ultimately unraveled almost as quickly as it began.
"There is a lingering feeling among palace staff that Frogmore carries emotional baggage because it constantly reminds people of the breakdown between the Sussexes and the rest of the family. What was originally intended to be a fresh start for a young royal couple instead became a visible reminder of division, conflict, and disappointment.
"People around the King increasingly believe the property needs something of an emotional and symbolic 'cleanse' before it can properly move forward. There's a sense that until the house is restored and reimagined, it will always feel overshadowed by the turmoil linked to Harry and Meghan's departure.
"Some aides feel no senior royal or palace figure would truly want to make Frogmore their home while it still feels so heavily defined by the Sussex era. "Resetting the property is seen as a way of finally closing that chapter and removing the emotional weight attached to it."
According to sources, options under consideration include subdividing the property back into separate residences, although assessments are still ongoing and no construction work has yet begun.
The Sussexes moved into Frogmore shortly before the birth of their son Archie, seven, in 2019.
But later that year, the couple relocated temporarily to Canada before announcing in January 2020 they would step down as senior working royals.
Harry and Markle, 44, now live in Montecito with their kids Archie and daughter Lilibet, four.
The couple last stayed at Frogmore Cottage during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and again following her death in 2022.
The former Prince Andrew, 66, reportedly rejected suggestions he relocate to Frogmore during discussions surrounding his future at the $40million Royal Lodge, which he has now vacated after being booted out by Charles as punishment for his Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
A source said, "Frogmore has effectively been sitting untouched and unwanted for years, which says a great deal about how the property is viewed within royal circles now.
"The fact that it has remained empty for so long has only reinforced the perception that it carries too much controversy and emotional baggage. The face even Andrew Windsor had little interest in relocating there shows just how unwanted it is."