EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hit 'Delete' On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — How The Firm Is Literally Wiping Away All Traces of Exiled Couple

The property underwent extensive $3million renovations funded initially through the Sovereign Grant before Harry, 41, later repaid the costs following public criticism.

Now, three years after King Charles, 77, formally evicted the couple from the estate in the wake of Harry's memoir Spare, royal insiders say plans are underway to reverse many of the changes made during the Sussexes' residency and effectively wipe away reminders of their time within the monarchy.

One palace source told us: "Within palace circles, Frogmore Cottage has increasingly come to symbolize the entire breakdown of Harry and Meghan's relationship with the monarchy.

"For many people working behind the scenes, the property is no longer viewed simply as a former royal residence – it has become tied to years of public family tensions, damaging headlines, and the Sussexes' very public departure from royal life.

The insider noted, "There is a strong desire among some aides to completely turn the page on that period. Restoring the house to its original state is being viewed as a powerful symbolic gesture, and it is just like erasing the final visible reminders of the Sussex chapter from the royal landscape."