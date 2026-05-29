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Home > Exclusives > Madeleine McCann
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EXCLUSIVE: Brits Set to Bust Madeleine McCann Kidnap Suspect — UK Sleuths Convinced Christian Brückner Was Behind World's Most Notorious Child Snatching

madeleine mccann suspect christian brueckner uk probe
Source: METROPOLITAN POLICE/MEGA

UK investigators believe Christian Brückner was behind Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

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May 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Nearly two decades after British tot Madeleine McCann was snatched in Portugal during a family vacation, Scotland Yard may be on the brink of arresting her suspected killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Senior officers with the U.K. agency are reportedly leading the push to charge German national Christian Brueckner, a convicted rapist and pedophile, with McCann's abduction and murder – and bring him to Britain to stand trial. The creep was officially named a suspect in the 3-year-old's mysterious disappearance and presumed death in 2022.

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Scotland Yard is reportedly seeking enough evidence to extradite Christian Brueckner over Madeleine McCann's disappearance in Portugal.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Scotland Yard is reportedly seeking enough evidence to extradite Christian Brueckner over Madeleine McCann's disappearance in Portugal.

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According to reports, Brueckner's camper van was spotted near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal's Algarve region, where the toddler went missing on May 3, 2007, and mobile data showed his phone was in the area an hour before the girl's abduction.

"If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do," said a law enforcement source.

"Clearly, there are numerous hurdles, but our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect."

Madeleine vanished from her family's holiday rental while parents Kate and Gerry McCann and family friends dined at a restaurant just 180 feet away.

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Suspect's Chilling Alleged Confession Revealed

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Brueckner denied involvement in McCann's case despite claims he made partial confessions to an associate.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Brueckner denied involvement in McCann's case despite claims he made partial confessions to an associate.

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Brueckner, who was previously convicted for sex crimes against young girls, has denied any involvement in Maddie's disappearance.

However, police said an associate told them Brueckner made partial confessions – including an instance where he allegedly bragged "she did not scream."

Two years ago, Brueckner was put on trial in Germany for multiple charges of aggravated rape and sexual abuse of children that allegedly took place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017, but a judge acquitted him of all charges.

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Madeleine Suspect Faces Fresh Arrest

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Britain leaving the EU in 2020 could complicate efforts to extradite Brueckner in the McCann investigation.
Source: METROPOLITAN POLICE/MEGA

Britain leaving the EU in 2020 could complicate efforts to extradite Brueckner in the McCann investigation.

In September 2025, Brueckner was sprung from the slammer in his native country after serving seven years for brutally raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005 at the same resort where Maddie disappeared.

Last month, Brueckner was arrested in Germany after allegedly brawling with an unnamed British man – and could face five years if convicted on charges related to the case.

Germany does not allow extradition of its citizens to states not in the European Union (EU). As Britain left the EU in 2020, sources predict Brueckner's case could pose a diplomatic nightmare.

But sources said Scotland Yard believes it can gather strong enough evidence to enable the Crown Prosecution Service to press charges against Brueckner – and find justice for Maddie.

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