EXCLUSIVE: Brits Set to Bust Madeleine McCann Kidnap Suspect — UK Sleuths Convinced Christian Brückner Was Behind World's Most Notorious Child Snatching

According to reports, Brueckner's camper van was spotted near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal's Algarve region, where the toddler went missing on May 3, 2007, and mobile data showed his phone was in the area an hour before the girl's abduction.

"If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do," said a law enforcement source.

"Clearly, there are numerous hurdles, but our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect."

Madeleine vanished from her family's holiday rental while parents Kate and Gerry McCann and family friends dined at a restaurant just 180 feet away.