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EXCLUSIVE: Willie's Working Himself to Death! Willie Nelson, 93, at Center of Fears His Relentless Touring Could Kill Him

Willie Nelson's relentless touring schedule has sparked fears about the 93-year-old legend's health.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson's relentless touring schedule has sparked fears about the 93-year-old legend's health.

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May 29 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Country crooner Willie Nelson is on the road again at the ripe old age at 93 as he embarks on a new tour that's slated to stretch through the end of summer – but friends fear the frail singer may be pushing himself too hard and could wind up six feet under, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Willie loves nothing more in life than performing," an insider shared. "He'll tell anyone who'll listen that as long as he still draws breath, it'll be his honor and privilege to keep on truckin' and make sure he isn't letting fans down. The amazing performances speak for themselves, but it zaps a lot of his energy and leaves him pretty exhausted in between gigs."

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Willie's Health Battles Keep Mounting

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Willie Nelson admitted breathing has become more difficult years after battling emphysema, COVID-19 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Source: Trish Badger/imageSPACE / MEGA

Willie Nelson admitted breathing has become more difficult years after battling emphysema, COVID-19 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

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The former cigarette smoker and pot puffer has endured his share of health issues, including emphysema, COVID-19 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The 'Always on My Mind' singer admitted in 2019: "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful."

Two years ago, Nelson was forced to cancel some of his dates for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour after docs advised him to rest for a few days, but the trouper was back onstage weeks later and greeted by a standing ovation from an overjoyed crowd in Camden, N.J.

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Willie Refuses To Slow Down

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Despite doctors urging him to slow down, Nelson is continuing a packed tour schedule that includes eight August shows.
Source: Karen Pulfer Focht / MEGA

Despite doctors urging him to slow down, Nelson is continuing a packed tour schedule that includes eight August shows.

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Now, the insider confided, "Willie's been told to take it easy, but instead he's throwing himself more into performing than ever. This current tour is pretty brutal, with August looking crazy jam-packed," with eight gigs in that month alone.

In 2023, Nelson shared his belief that age is just a number and insisted: "Working is really good for me – no matter what kind of show it is."

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Friends Fear Willie Won't Listen

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Insiders said Nelson has ignored advice to scale back his performances like Dolly Parton amid concerns about his health.
Source: Karen Pulfer Focht / MEGA

Insiders said Nelson has ignored advice to scale back his performances like Dolly Parton amid concerns about his health.

The insider added: "Everyone's telling him he doesn't have to do this and to follow his good friend Dolly Parton's lead by scaling things down. But it falls on deaf ears because he's so committed.

"The growing worry though is that he's biting off more than he can chew and headed for an almighty fall."

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