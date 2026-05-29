EXCLUSIVE: Willie's Working Himself to Death! Willie Nelson, 93, at Center of Fears His Relentless Touring Could Kill Him

Country crooner Willie Nelson is on the road again at the ripe old age at 93 as he embarks on a new tour that's slated to stretch through the end of summer – but friends fear the frail singer may be pushing himself too hard and could wind up six feet under, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Willie loves nothing more in life than performing," an insider shared. "He'll tell anyone who'll listen that as long as he still draws breath, it'll be his honor and privilege to keep on truckin' and make sure he isn't letting fans down. The amazing performances speak for themselves, but it zaps a lot of his energy and leaves him pretty exhausted in between gigs."