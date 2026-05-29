EXCLUSIVE: Willie's Working Himself to Death! Willie Nelson, 93, at Center of Fears His Relentless Touring Could Kill Him
May 29 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Country crooner Willie Nelson is on the road again at the ripe old age at 93 as he embarks on a new tour that's slated to stretch through the end of summer – but friends fear the frail singer may be pushing himself too hard and could wind up six feet under, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Willie loves nothing more in life than performing," an insider shared. "He'll tell anyone who'll listen that as long as he still draws breath, it'll be his honor and privilege to keep on truckin' and make sure he isn't letting fans down. The amazing performances speak for themselves, but it zaps a lot of his energy and leaves him pretty exhausted in between gigs."
Willie's Health Battles Keep Mounting
The former cigarette smoker and pot puffer has endured his share of health issues, including emphysema, COVID-19 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The 'Always on My Mind' singer admitted in 2019: "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful."
Two years ago, Nelson was forced to cancel some of his dates for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour after docs advised him to rest for a few days, but the trouper was back onstage weeks later and greeted by a standing ovation from an overjoyed crowd in Camden, N.J.
Willie Refuses To Slow Down
Now, the insider confided, "Willie's been told to take it easy, but instead he's throwing himself more into performing than ever. This current tour is pretty brutal, with August looking crazy jam-packed," with eight gigs in that month alone.
In 2023, Nelson shared his belief that age is just a number and insisted: "Working is really good for me – no matter what kind of show it is."
Friends Fear Willie Won't Listen
The insider added: "Everyone's telling him he doesn't have to do this and to follow his good friend Dolly Parton's lead by scaling things down. But it falls on deaf ears because he's so committed.
"The growing worry though is that he's biting off more than he can chew and headed for an almighty fall."