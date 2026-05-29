Erika Kirk Hits Back at Claims She's Moved on from Late Husband and Dating a New Man — 'Charlie's Love Will Last Me a Lifetime'
May 29 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk has fiercely denied claims she had a new boyfriend — eight months after husband Charlie's assassination.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Erika, 37, has accused online conspiracy theorist Collin Scott Campbell of spreading lies after he claimed she had been spotted getting "very intimate" with casino heir Blake Wynn at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
'Every Single Word Here Is A Lie'
In a video posted to X on Thursday, Campbell alleged that Erika and Wynn had been seen kissing and embracing at the hotel's exclusive Bar 1912 and claimed the pair had also been shopping together earlier that day.
He further accused Kirk of moving on quickly while publicly presenting herself as a grieving widow.
Taking to X, Erika hit back at the allegations with a strong denial.
She wrote: "Every single word here is a lie.
"Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void."
'Deranged Obsession With Me'
Kirk said she had been in Arizona celebrating her son’s second birthday on the date in question and noted that Wynn — whom she described as a close friend of her late husband — was preparing to become engaged to his longtime girlfriend.
"Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need," Kirk said to Campbell.
"Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass."
Wynn also publicly denied Campbell’s allegations, writing on X: "Blake Wynn here… I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk."
'I Am Not Dating Erika Kirk'
The clash is the latest chapter in an ongoing battle between Kirk and Campbell, who has repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories about the Turning Point USA chief following her husband's death.
Erika’s legal team sent Campbell a cease-and-desist letter in March, accusing him of making “false and defamatory statements” that she was involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination and linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
The letter said the allegations had caused “tremendous damage” to both Kirk and TPUSA, and had contributed to threats against the organization’s staff.
Campbell then asked Wynn where he had been on May 14 and said he was open to the possibility that a witness had misidentified the man allegedly seen with Kirk at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Wynn was unimpressed.
“Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source,” he fired back.
“I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.”
Meanwhile, Erika has found herself at the center of a chilling assassination plot just days before she was scheduled to take the stage at a high-profile Turning Point USA event.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a man has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas, for threatening to kill Charlie Kirk's widow, nearly a year after the conservative firebrand himself was gunned down at a TPUSA event in Utah.
Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, according to San Antonio TV station KSAT.
According to charging paperwork, Wenske allegedly posted a dire warning in response to an April social media post promoting the upcoming Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit, set to kick off June 5 in San Antonio. He allegedly wrote, "I know exactly where to bomb."
The disturbing comments didn't stop there. Wenske is also accused of posting, "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort," in reference to Erika, who took over as CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband was assassinated on September 10, 2025.
A judge set Wenske's combined bail at $120,000.