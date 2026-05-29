Erika Kirk Hits Back at Claims She's Moved on from Late Husband and Dating a New Man — 'Charlie's Love Will Last Me a Lifetime'

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Campbell alleged that Erika and Wynn had been seen kissing and embracing at the hotel's exclusive Bar 1912 and claimed the pair had also been shopping together earlier that day.

He further accused Kirk of moving on quickly while publicly presenting herself as a grieving widow.

Taking to X, Erika hit back at the allegations with a strong denial.

She wrote: "Every single word here is a lie.

"Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void."