Erika Kirk Assassination Plot Nightmare: See the Mugshot of Man, 26, Arrested For 'Threatening to Kill Her During Turning Point USA Event'

Erika shared a repost on X from her organization responding to Wenske's arrest, reading, "Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously, and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats."

The group expressed their gratitude to both the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI "for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats."

TPUSA said that the "safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority" and that "All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police."

The statement ended by defiantly declaring, "We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!"