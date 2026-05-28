Erika Kirk Assassination Plot Nightmare: See the Mugshot of Man, 26, Arrested For 'Threatening to Kill Her During Turning Point USA Event'
May 28 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk found herself at the center of a chilling assassination plot just days before she was scheduled to take the stage at a high-profile Turning Point USA event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A man has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas, for threatening to kill Charlie Kirk's widow, only eight months after the conservative firebrand himself was gunned down at a TPUSA event in Utah.
Jacob Wenske Allegedly Threatened to Bomb a TPUSA Summit
Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, according to San Antonio TV station KSAT.
According to charging paperwork, Wenske allegedly posted a dire warning in response to an April social media post promoting the upcoming Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit, set to kick off June 5 in San Antonio. He allegedly wrote, "I know exactly where to bomb."
The disturbing comments didn't stop there. Wenske is also accused of posting, "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort," in reference to Erika, who took over as CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband was assassinated on September 10, 2025.
A judge set Wenske's combined bail at $120,000.
Death Threat Also Included 'Every Single Speaker' and 'Christian Nationalists'
It wasn't just Erika who was in danger, but all of the summit's attendees.
According to the arrest warrant, Wenske sent an email from a registered account reading, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."
Erika is due to speak at the summit, along with other prominent female conservatives, including Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and almost a dozen more faith-based activists, journalists, advocates, and others.
TPUSA Refuses to 'Let Threats Silence Us'
Erika shared a repost on X from her organization responding to Wenske's arrest, reading, "Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously, and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats."
The group expressed their gratitude to both the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI "for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats."
TPUSA said that the "safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority" and that "All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police."
The statement ended by defiantly declaring, "We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!"
Mixed Response to TPUSA's Statement About the Assassination Attempt
Comments under TPUSA's post on X showed shared disgust for another violent threat against conservative Christians, but also some criticism.
"Absolutely disgusting. Threatening violence against women gathering for leadership, faith, and family? That's not activism. It's terrorism," one user wrote, while a second shared, "This is sadly the state of our culture. Threats over conversation. Violence over debate. Keeping everyone at @TPUSA and @MrsErikaKirk in prayer."
Others were critical of TPUSA, with a third person commenting, "If you took threats seriously, your founder would still be alive," while referring to Charlie, while a fourth added, "TPUSA did NOT take the threats against Charlie seriously!"
The MAGA firebrand was killed on the Utah State University campus by a rooftop sniper with a long-range rifle who shot Charlie in the neck as he was debating students as part of TPUSA's Fall 2025 campus tour.
Suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with capital murder.