EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marilyn Monroe's Scandalous Secret Fling With Elvis Presley During Her Marriage to Arthur Miller 

Presley didn't give up. Two weeks later, the talent agent claimed that the Jailhouse Rock artist called her up and told her that he wanted to see her.

When they finally did meet, it was like fireworks.

"They came together and, without saying a word, started kissing," Raphael recalled. "I was in shock and I didn’t know what to do. Then Marilyn, who was about 10 years older, said, ‘You’re pretty good for a guitar player.’ “After two minutes, they went into the bedroom and I didn’t know if I was supposed to leave, or stay and wait for them, so I sort of just dozed off."

But Raphael was "startled awake" by the bedroom door opening and both celebrities walking out "stark naked."

"A few days later, when I mentioned Marilyn to Elvis, he said, ‘She’s a nice gal, but a little tall for me,'" he said. "I knew that this was the sort of thing that could ruin their careers. They were two of the most famous people in the world and Marilyn was still married to Arthur Miller at the time — so I never said a word."