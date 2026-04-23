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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Story Behind Hollywood's Most Toxic Relationship — Between Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

The real story behind Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's turbulent and enduring romance has recently been revealed.
Source: MEGA

The real story behind Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's turbulent and enduring romance has recently been revealed.

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April 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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On the night before her 1962 death, Marilyn Monroe had an intensely emotional phone conversation with Joe DiMaggio Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although she'd long ago split with Joe Jr.'s dad, the screen siren remained close with her ex-stepson, 20, who was enduring a painful breakup of his own with a girlfriend.

"He had been dumped, so he was heartsick, and he called his Mom, so to speak, for consolation," said Joe Jr.'s ex-wife, Dawn D. Novotny. "Any time he had a problem you'd talk to a parent about, he'd talk to Marilyn."

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Marilyn’s Love for Joe Endured

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Dawn D. Novotny said Joe DiMaggio Jr. shared an emotional phone call with Marilyn Monroe the night before the Hollywood star's 1962 death.
Source: MEGA

Dawn D. Novotny said Joe DiMaggio Jr. shared an emotional phone call with Marilyn Monroe the night before the Hollywood star's 1962 death.

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Her undying devotion to Joe Jr. mirrored her true love and unbreakable bond with his father, even seven years after their devastating divorce. "Joe was the love of Marilyn's life, and she was his most profound relationship," said J. Randy Taraborrelli, author of The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.

Their romance was the most glamorous and dramatic of the 20th century, yet it was star-crossed.

When they met in 1952, Joe Jr. was an American pop-culture icon who'd retired after a historic baseball career and was looking for a traditional wife to cook, clean and take care of their kids; Monroe was a Hollywood bombshell whose career was skyrocketing.

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Author J. Randy Taraborrelli says Joe Jr. remained the love of Monroe's life despite their brief marriage.
Source: MEGA

Author J. Randy Taraborrelli says Joe Jr. remained the love of Monroe's life despite their brief marriage.

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While she yearned to have children of her own, she proved tragically unable. Jealousy and obsession fueled conflicts as explosive as their passion for each other, and the marriage was destined to last less than a year.

But their love for each other endured forever, and now family and friends are opening up and sharing new details about their relationship, including what drew them together, tore them apart and kept them tethered for life.

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Past Marriages Shadowed Their Romance

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Biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli detailed Monroe's early marriage to merchant marine James Dougherty before meeting Joe Jr.
Source: MEGA

Biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli detailed Monroe's early marriage to merchant marine James Dougherty before meeting Joe Jr.

Monroe and Joe Jr. were both veterans of broken marriages when they were set up on a date in 1952. As a teen, she was wed from 1942 to 1946 to merchant marine James Dougherty ("he was inconsequential," said Taraborrelli); Joe Jr. was married to ex-showgirl Dorothy Arnold, Joe Jr.'s mom, from 1939 to 1944.

"She started to hang out with the wrong crowd," Joe later told close friend Dr. Rock Positano, author (with brother John Positano) of Dinner With DiMaggio: Memories of an American Hero.

Joe said: "I'm pretty sure she was screwing around on me with some Wall Street banker."

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