EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Story Behind Hollywood's Most Toxic Relationship — Between Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

On the night before her 1962 death, Marilyn Monroe had an intensely emotional phone conversation with Joe DiMaggio Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although she'd long ago split with Joe Jr.'s dad, the screen siren remained close with her ex-stepson, 20, who was enduring a painful breakup of his own with a girlfriend.

"He had been dumped, so he was heartsick, and he called his Mom, so to speak, for consolation," said Joe Jr.'s ex-wife, Dawn D. Novotny. "Any time he had a problem you'd talk to a parent about, he'd talk to Marilyn."