EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Secret Diary Revealed — Including Secrets About Bombshell's Killer and How the Kennedys Used Her

Neatly handwritten in block letters, the entries allegedly reveal Monroe's private thoughts, personal anecdotes and most intimate memories... page after page of steamy sex, betrayal and heartbreak.

The pages were reportedly removed from a binder and include references to powerful men identified only as "John" and "Bobby" – whom Rothmiller believes were President John F. Kennedy and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

He said the diary details Monroe's relationships with both men, along with pillow talk that touched on explosive political matters – including an alleged plot to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Monroe crossed paths with the Kennedys after the worlds of Hollywood and Washington collided through Peter Lawford, the Rat Pack actor who married Patricia Kennedy, sister of JFK and RFK. Glamorous parties at Lawford's Santa Monica beach house drew stars like Frank Sinatra and Robert Wagner – and it was there Monroe first met the powerful brothers.

"Bobby and I made love at Peters," Monroe penned, according to Rothmiller. "He wants to see me again. This is our secret. Bobby is gentle. He listens to me. He's nicer than John. Bobby said he loves me and wants to marry me. I love him."

But her feelings about JFK were far less romantic.