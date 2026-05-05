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Home > Fashion Police > Met Gala

'One of the Worst': Kylie Jenner Dragged Over 'Ridiculous' 2026 Met Gala Look With Fake Nipples

Kylie Jenner wore one of the most talked-about looks at the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner wore one of the most talked-about looks at the 2026 Met Gala.

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May 4 2026, Published 10:05 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner once again was the talk of the Met Gala with one of the most controversial looks of the night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The cosmetics mogul, 28, literally looked like she was getting undressed, wearing a Schiaparelli gown that featured a nude torso with realistic nipples, which some fans criticized for looking "thirsty."

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The Most Controversial Look

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Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: Vogue/YouTube

Kylie Jenner made heads turn on the Met Gala red carpet in her Schiaparelli number.

Jenner needed assistance with the long white gown's train as she walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4.

She looked like a bride who was getting out of her dress, with the lace-up backside appearing wide-open as the front fell around her hips.

Jenner's body looked so cinched thanks to a corset lace-up back that pulled in her tiny waist. The torso included a lifelike belly button indentation in addition to the nipples to give a truly naked effect that divided fans.

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Kylie Jenner's Dress 'Feels Like It’s Slipping Away'

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek of her gown along with her bleached eyebrows on the way to the gala.

Jenner nailed the theme of the 2026 gala, which was "Costume Art" and "Fashion as Art," for "examining the centrality of the dressed body."

Or in the reality star's case, her undressed body.

"The dress feels like it’s slipping away," Jenner's hairstylist, Iggy Rosales, gushed to Vogue. "It becomes this living sculpture."

That included how the stunner's long, brunette locks fell down her back.

"For me, it was about tension between something sculpted and something undone. I wanted the hair to reflect that," he said about Jenner's flowing mane.

She topped off her beauty with bleached eyebrows courtesy of makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Rosales revealed, "We even tested no brows just to see how far we could push it," but ultimately kept it to just bleaching.

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Kylie Jenner Blasted for Being 'Thirsty'

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @JPASC24/Instagram

Kylie Jenner truly served up a nude illusion look.

Some fans mocked the look on X, while others pointed out how Jenner flew solo without her equally fashionable boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

"Look at me! My dress looks like my skin, so I look naked!' You think it’s cold out there?" one user joked about Kylie's protruding fake nipples.

"Kylie Jenner couldn’t walk up the stairs without assistance and still stumbled. I was waiting for her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, to crawl out from under her excruciatingly long skirt and help her," a second person scoffed.

"What a stupid outfit! She’s so thirsty!" a third user huffed, while a fourth called it "one of the worst looks" of the night.

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Kylie Jenner's Nearly 10 Years of Met Gala Fashion

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner's 2022 take on a bridal look courtesy of Off-White had been one of her most talked about looks until her 2026 dress.

The 2026 Met Gala marked the ninth time Jenner has been invited to the costume ball.

She made her debut in 2016, wearing a heavily crystal-embellished Olivier Rousteing for Balmain gown. The strands along her legs were so sharp that Jenner revealed a leg full of red scratches in one Instagram photo.

"When ur dress made you bleed, and ur feet are purple," she captioned the snapshot.

Over the years, Jenner has donned a colorful purple Versace number with a matching wig, a simple black Alexander Wang design, an Off-White "wedding-style" dress with a voluminous skirt and a white trucker hat, and a sculptural cream satin Oscar de la Renta gown.

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