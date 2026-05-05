'One of the Worst': Kylie Jenner Dragged Over 'Ridiculous' 2026 Met Gala Look With Fake Nipples

Jenner nailed the theme of the 2026 gala, which was "Costume Art" and "Fashion as Art," for "examining the centrality of the dressed body."

Or in the reality star's case, her undressed body.

"The dress feels like it’s slipping away," Jenner's hairstylist, Iggy Rosales, gushed to Vogue. "It becomes this living sculpture."

That included how the stunner's long, brunette locks fell down her back.

"For me, it was about tension between something sculpted and something undone. I wanted the hair to reflect that," he said about Jenner's flowing mane.

She topped off her beauty with bleached eyebrows courtesy of makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Rosales revealed, "We even tested no brows just to see how far we could push it," but ultimately kept it to just bleaching.