EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione's Attorneys Launch Furious Attack on Pam Bondi and Accuse Fired Attorney General of 'Damaging' Jury Pool in Explosive Filing
May 28 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's legal team escalated its fight over proposed juror questions by accusing former Attorney General Pam Bondi of helping taint the potential jury pool in the high-profile federal case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The explosive accusation appeared in a new filing obtained by us, which was submitted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court just days after prosecutors argued several of the defense's proposed jury questions were overly intrusive.
Pam Bondi 'Tainted The Jury Pool'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors objected to questions involving potential jurors' religious beliefs, ties to UnitedHealthcare, opinions on law enforcement, family backgrounds, and even what crime television shows they watch.
But Mangione's attorneys argued the extensive questioning is necessary because Bondi's public comments about the case may have already prejudiced prospective jurors before trial.
The Government seems to have forgotten that the former Attorney General violated this Court’s local rule concerning prejudicial pre-trial publicity, defense attorneys wrote.
Getting To The Bottom Of The Damage
Mangione's lawyers added: "Getting to the bottom of the damage she has caused is critical."
The filing was entered into the court docket on May 26 before U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett in the Southern District of New York.
Defense attorneys pushed back against prosecutors' claims that several proposed questions were irrelevant, repetitive or too personal.
Among the disputed topics were whether jurors have children, connections to UnitedHealthcare, prior experiences with the criminal justice system, views about violent crime investigations and relationships with law enforcement.
Luigi's Team Argues Jury Questions Are Affecting Trial
Attorneys also defended questions involving whether jurors regularly stay near the Hilton Hotel located close to the alleged crime scene.
The Government objects to many of the questions that would assist defense counsel in exercising peremptory challenges, the filing stated.
Mangione's lawyers argued that understanding jurors’ personal backgrounds and media exposure is critical in a case that has already drawn enormous public attention online and across television news.
The defense also claimed jurors who work for the same company connected to the alleged victim or even own stock in the company could potentially carry bias against Mangione.
Prosecutors previously argued many of the proposed questions were unnecessary and risked confusing jurors.
Bondi Battle Takes New Turn
The latest filing is not the first time Mangione’s defense team has publicly targeted Bondi’s involvement in the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, attorneys earlier accused the former Attorney General of having a profound conflict of interest connected to the government's decision to pursue the death penalty against Mangione in the high-profile UnitedHealthcare-linked prosecution.
Bondi has also faced mounting scrutiny in recent months over several unrelated controversies, including criticism tied to public comments surrounding the Epstein files investigation and other politically charged legal battles.
The increasingly heated dispute now adds another layer of controversy to the already closely watched federal prosecution as attorneys battle over whether Mangione can receive a fair and impartial trial amid intense public scrutiny.