Trump Family Feud Rumors Explode as Ivanka Continues to Snub Key Relatives From Brother Don Jr.'s Wedding Weekend Photos
May 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
The once well-unified Trump family might have a few cracks in their foundation, especially after Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding dredged up a divide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Don Jr., 48, married Bettina Anderson, 39, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 21, 2026. And while many family members attended, his sister, Ivanka Trump, appeared to flag some drama when she was selective with who she featured from the event on social media.
Ivanka Trump Snubs Family Members in Latest Post
The multi-day affair allowed Ivanka to catch up with loved ones like Kai Trump, 19, who she smiled in one photo. In a post shared on X, Ivanka, 44, also included photos of herself with husband Jared Kushner, 45. She even added a solo shot to show off her own radiance.
"Celebrating with family," she captioned the photos.
Notably, most of the Trump clan was missing. She didn't feature the groom, Don Jr., nor did she post about siblings Tiffany, 32, Eric, 42, or Barron. However, neither the 20-year-old nor his mother, Melania, attended the joyous occasion.
President Trump Blows Off Son's Wedding Altogether
Her father, President Donald Trump, 79, elected not to attend the event at all.
Before the big day, the president wrote on Truth Social, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!"
He didn't specify what exactly those other engagements were that he needed to be a part of.
Melania Trump Reportedly Keeps Barron Separate From Siblings
Don Jr.'s wedding was only the latest in a string of events to feature strange family ties. Melania is said to have blocked off Barron's older siblings from attending his birthday party in March. An insider even indicated that only Tiffany secured an invite.
The source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that it was all Melania's call, too, hoping to maintain control over the affair.
"They’re not close at all. This wasn’t an oversight. They were left off the list," the insider noted.
After all, Barron is a half-sibling of the older family members as he's the only one mothered by Melania. The first lady reportedly has "always kept Barron separate," and it's no secret within the family.
The source disclosed, "Barron didn’t grow up with them in the same way. There isn't a real bond there."
Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all the kids of President Trump’s first wife, Ivana, while Tiffany’s mother is Marla Maples, his second wife.
The president's absence from his son's wedding definitely drew attention from the media. Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel cracked jokes at the family's expense.
He jabbed, "The president, I mean, this is a guy who – he golfs two, three times a week, he's going to UFC fights with Vanilla Ice. He was too busy for his son's wedding."
In another diss, Kimmel said, "Don Jr. and Bettina are reportedly still planning to celebrate their marriage at the White House, and the president and first lady are expected to attend that event.
"Well, you'd hope so, they live there. Can you imagine if they didn't show up to that one, too? ‘We wanted to make it, but we were unable to go downstairs.'"