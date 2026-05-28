Trump Family Feud Rumors Explode as Ivanka Continues to Snub Key Relatives From Brother Don Jr.'s Wedding Weekend Photos

Don Jr.'s wedding was only the latest in a string of events to feature strange family ties. Melania is said to have blocked off Barron's older siblings from attending his birthday party in March. An insider even indicated that only Tiffany secured an invite.

The source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that it was all Melania's call, too, hoping to maintain control over the affair.

"They’re not close at all. This wasn’t an oversight. They were left off the list," the insider noted.

After all, Barron is a half-sibling of the older family members as he's the only one mothered by Melania. The first lady reportedly has "always kept Barron separate," and it's no secret within the family.

The source disclosed, "Barron didn’t grow up with them in the same way. There isn't a real bond there."

Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all the kids of President Trump’s first wife, Ivana, while Tiffany’s mother is Marla Maples, his second wife.