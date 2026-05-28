MAGA Feud Erupts: Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Complete Moron' Benny Johnson — After the Conservative Podcaster Attacked the Fox News Star Over Trump's Iran War

The chaos kicked off when Johnson, on his self-titled show on May 24, noted, "I don't understand people like Mark Levin," when discussing the war and a potential deal.

He later added. "How many people do you think are being paid by Israel? How many people do you think are being paid by foreign countries?... How many of these tweets – because you saw all these tweets go, like, literally, mechanically, you know, like, we don't like it because it's not good for Israel. Like, I want what's good for America. I need my party to win here in this country."

"If you want to go be Israeli or you want to go live in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, or Oman, you should go do that," he noted at the time.

Levin, a huge supporter of Trump's war, apparently got word of Johnson's attack on him and swiftly responded.