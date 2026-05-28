MAGA Feud Erupts: Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Complete Moron' Benny Johnson — After the Conservative Podcaster Attacked the Fox News Star Over Trump's Iran War
May 28 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
The war in Iran has led to destruction in the MAGA circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as now two notable figures in the conservative world are going at one another in this new feud.
Mark Levin tore into Benny Johnson on his radio show after the podcaster pushed back on the Fox News personality for not supporting President Trump's attempts to hammer out a deal with Iran.
'I Don't Understand People Like Mark Levin'
The chaos kicked off when Johnson, on his self-titled show on May 24, noted, "I don't understand people like Mark Levin," when discussing the war and a potential deal.
He later added. "How many people do you think are being paid by Israel? How many people do you think are being paid by foreign countries?... How many of these tweets – because you saw all these tweets go, like, literally, mechanically, you know, like, we don't like it because it's not good for Israel. Like, I want what's good for America. I need my party to win here in this country."
"If you want to go be Israeli or you want to go live in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, or Oman, you should go do that," he noted at the time.
Levin, a huge supporter of Trump's war, apparently got word of Johnson's attack on him and swiftly responded.
Mark Levin Brands Benny Johnson a 'Real Sleazeball'
"Benny Johnson. Never heard of this guy before. He's been a grifter," Levin, 68, claimed. "He's been a drifter. He's got serious questions raised about plagiarism in the past and things of that sort."
Levin wasn't done there as he then branded Johnson, 39, a "real sleazeball."
"If you're low IQ and you have failed in at least 10 jobs, and you've been accused of plagiarism and you've been fired for it, and you have just figured out the best grift as a podcaster is to be the biggest a--hole imaginable – to lie, to deceive, to have no respect for the people who are listening to you, but you're desperate," Levin raged.
The TV personality added, "You're desperate, and your views are very similar to Hasan Piker, but don't tell anybody. But they are, especially when it comes to the Middle East. Then you're a BJ or a Benny Johnson. And I'm going to study this guy more, and I will reveal to you what I've learned. "
In 2014, Johnson was fired by BuzzFeed after its editors said they found he had plagiarized several times.
"Plagiarism, much less copying unchecked facts from Wikipedia or other sources, is an act of disrespect to the reader," editor Ben Smith wrote at the time. "We are deeply embarrassed and sorry to have misled you."
Johnson later apologized and said, "To the writers who were not properly attributed and anyone who ever read my byline, I am sincerely sorry."
In his rant, Levin, who labeled Johnson a "complete moron" and accused him of not actually being a conservative,
Mark Levin V. Megyn Kelly
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He declared, "Has he been in the tea party? No. Convention of States? No. The Reagan revolution? No. The Trump revolution? No. Who is he? What is he? He's a nobody. The guy with a microphone. Benny. Benny."
This is not the first time Levin has found himself battling it out with a fellow MAGA loyalist, as he recently sparred with Megyn Kelly.
After Levin labeled Kelly "evil" and "diabolical." Kelly bashed his manhood and responded, "I'm sorry you have a microp----, but don't drag the rest of us into your drama."
However, Trump came to Levin's rescue and wrote on Truth Social, "Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him."
The 79-year-old then claimed Levin is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and described him as a man of "Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."