Trump Defends Mark Levin After Megyn Kelly Mocks Fox Host's 'Micro Manhood' in Nasty Feud
March 16 2026, Updated 11:48 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has jumped into the increasingly ugly feud between conservative commentators Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin, publicly siding with the radio host after their social media clash spiraled into personal insults, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president took to Truth Social late Sunday night to praise Levin and dismiss his critics, calling the Fox News personality a "truly Great American Patriot" who is being unfairly attacked by people with "far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country."
Donald Trump Praises Mark Levin
In a lengthy post, Trump framed Levin as one of the conservative movement's strongest voices while suggesting those criticizing him are motivated by jealousy.
"Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him," Trump wrote.
He also repeated the nickname longtime ally Sean Hannity gave Levin years ago, referring to the commentator as "THE GREAT ONE."
Trump insisted Levin is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and described him as a man of "Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."
Feud With Megyn Kelly
Trump's defense comes after Levin and Kelly spent the weekend trading personal attacks online.
The dispute escalated when Levin blasted Kelly on social media, branding her "evil" and "diabolical." Kelly quickly fired back with a cutting response that took aim at the conservative commentator's masculinity.
"I'm sorry you have a microp----, but don't drag the rest of us into your drama," she wrote.
Levin later doubled down on the criticism, describing Kelly as "an emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck."
The podcaster responded again, accusing Levin of obsessively targeting her online and mocking him once more by calling him "Microp---- Mark."
Broader Conservative Rift
The clash between Kelly and Levin is unfolding amid a growing divide among conservative media personalities, particularly over the U.S. and Israel’s military actions in Iran.
Figures like Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and Candace Owens have also been pulled into the debate, highlighting a widening split within right-wing commentary.
Trump echoed that divide in his message, tying his defense of Levin to broader MAGA politics and foreign policy.
"THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM," Trump wrote, before arguing the movement's goal is preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Mark Levin's Response to Donald Trump
Levin quickly responded to Trump's post, expressing gratitude and praising the president's leadership.
"Your courage, strength, and moral clarity are truly unparalleled," he wrote on X. "And your leadership has made our country and the world much safer."
"I will not be intimidated and bow to threats," Levin added.