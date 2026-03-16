Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Defends Mark Levin After Megyn Kelly Mocks Fox Host's 'Micro Manhood' in Nasty Feud

split image of Megyn Kelly / Donald Trump and Mark Levin
Source: mega

Donald Trump backed Mark Levin as his nasty social media feud with Megyn Kelly went off the rails.

Profile Image

March 16 2026, Updated 11:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has jumped into the increasingly ugly feud between conservative commentators Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin, publicly siding with the radio host after their social media clash spiraled into personal insults, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former president took to Truth Social late Sunday night to praise Levin and dismiss his critics, calling the Fox News personality a "truly Great American Patriot" who is being unfairly attacked by people with "far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Praises Mark Levin

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The president called Levin a 'Great American Patriot.'
Source: mega

The president called Levin a 'Great American Patriot.'

In a lengthy post, Trump framed Levin as one of the conservative movement's strongest voices while suggesting those criticizing him are motivated by jealousy.

"Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him," Trump wrote.

He also repeated the nickname longtime ally Sean Hannity gave Levin years ago, referring to the commentator as "THE GREAT ONE."

Trump insisted Levin is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and described him as a man of "Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Kelly mocked Levin's 'micro manhood' during the online clash.

Article continues below advertisement

Feud With Megyn Kelly

image of Her comment came after Levin called her 'evil' and 'diabolical.'
Source: mega

Her comment came after Levin called her 'evil' and 'diabolical.'

Trump's defense comes after Levin and Kelly spent the weekend trading personal attacks online.

The dispute escalated when Levin blasted Kelly on social media, branding her "evil" and "diabolical." Kelly quickly fired back with a cutting response that took aim at the conservative commentator's masculinity.

"I'm sorry you have a microp----, but don't drag the rest of us into your drama," she wrote.

Levin later doubled down on the criticism, describing Kelly as "an emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck."

The podcaster responded again, accusing Levin of obsessively targeting her online and mocking him once more by calling him "Microp---- Mark."

Article continues below advertisement

Broader Conservative Rift

image of Trump insisted Levin's critics were 'jealous.'
Source: mega

Trump insisted Levin's critics were 'jealous.'

The clash between Kelly and Levin is unfolding amid a growing divide among conservative media personalities, particularly over the U.S. and Israel’s military actions in Iran.

Figures like Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and Candace Owens have also been pulled into the debate, highlighting a widening split within right-wing commentary.

Trump echoed that divide in his message, tying his defense of Levin to broader MAGA politics and foreign policy.

"THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM," Trump wrote, before arguing the movement's goal is preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth's Big Reveal: Actress Paltrow Shocks Fans after Suffering Oscars' Wardrobe Malfunction in Daring Dress

picture of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Snubbed Timothée Chalamet 'Humiliated' by Oscars Roasting and 'Failed to See Funny Side' of Host Conan O'Brien's 'Ballet and Opera' Digs

Mark Levin's Response to Donald Trump

image of Levin thanked Trump and vowed that he 'will not be intimidated.'
Source: mega

Levin thanked Trump and vowed that he 'will not be intimidated.'

Levin quickly responded to Trump's post, expressing gratitude and praising the president's leadership.

"Your courage, strength, and moral clarity are truly unparalleled," he wrote on X. "And your leadership has made our country and the world much safer."

"I will not be intimidated and bow to threats," Levin added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.