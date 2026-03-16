Trump Defends Mark Levin After Megyn Kelly Mocks Fox Host's 'Micro Manhood' in Nasty Feud

In a lengthy post, Trump framed Levin as one of the conservative movement's strongest voices while suggesting those criticizing him are motivated by jealousy.

"Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him," Trump wrote.

He also repeated the nickname longtime ally Sean Hannity gave Levin years ago, referring to the commentator as "THE GREAT ONE."

Trump insisted Levin is "far smarter than those who criticize him" and described him as a man of "Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."