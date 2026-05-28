Sarah Ferguson Warned 'Possible Diddy Tape Could Leak' When Disgraced Producer Walks Free — The Palace 'Can't Make It Disappear' Anymore
May 28 2026, Updated 5:54 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson was warned that if she had ever been caught on tape having an intimate romp with pal Sean "Diddy" Combs at his luxury New York City home back in the day, there's a very good chance the video could soon leak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced former Duchess of York, 66, reportedly had a "friends with benefits" relationship with the imprisoned ex producer "for years," and Combs, 56, is notorious for having a videotape collection of virtually everything that has gone down in his sordid private world.
The Palace Wouldn't Be Able to Stop a Potential Leak
"Sarah Ferguson should be very, very careful because if a tape exists, 20, 30 years ago, the palace had the power to erase that tape and make sure it disappeared," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished during a May 27 appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast. "They don't have (that power) today."
"If the tape exists, and I believe it does, then when Diddy gets out of jail, expect a lot of this stuff to be leaked," Shuter warned.
Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty on two prostitution-related charges in July 2025 related to his notorious "," his allegedly s-- and drug-fueled parties.
The Bad Boy Records founder is currently scheduled to be released in April 2028.
A new report by the National Enquirer claims Ferguson "lives in fear that Combs kept s-- tapes of the two of them in a sordid video library."
"Everybody got filmed," an insider told the outlet. "There is a 99.99% chance that Sarah Ferguson is on tape."
'Diddy Recorded Everything'
Shuter described in detail how he worked with Diddy two decades ago, telling Callahan, "I can absolutely confirm that there are cameras everywhere in his home," referring to the fallen music mogul's Park Avenue townhouse.
"Diddy recorded everything. Hours and hours and hours of tape," the former publicist spilled. "So, if anything happened between the Duchess and Diddy...we know they were friends. We know they knew each other. We know they hung out in the same circle. Then it will be on camera."
Sarah Ferguson 'Treated Diddy With the Utmost Respect'
Shuter recalled that Combs had such a magnetic personality that he drew in a wide circle of celebrity friends and admirers, despite his dangerous reputation.
"There is something so intoxicating about celebrities, and Diddy intoxicated everybody that was around him – me, Sarah Ferguson, Naomi Campbell. We were all like sycophants. We were all bowing down at the throne of his Diddiness," the It Started With a Whisper author recalled.
"And I think Sarah Ferguson, she had hung out literally with queens, with royalty, and she treated Diddy with the utmost respect, almost deference," Shuter described about ex-Prince Andrew's former wife, who was also the former daughter-in-law of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
He added of Diddy, "I think that's why he got away with so much for so long, that he knew he had this power over people."
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Only Place' Prince Harry Could Use to Reunite With Estranged Father King Charles This Summer — More Than 500 Miles From Buckingham Palace
Sean Combs Reportedly Bragged About 'Slamming' Sarah Ferguson
The Yorks' biographer, Andrew Lownie, wrote about how a former employee at Bad Boy Records claimed the disgraced rapper was "obsessed with the Royal Family," and "bragged about 'slamming' Sarah," while also making crude remarks about how he couldn't wait until her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, came "of age."
The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author described in a May 24 Substack post how Ferguson and Combs met at a New York party in 2002 and quickly became close, with the ex-royal attending his wild parties.
"They’d meet in luxurious hotels…They once stayed at a seven-star hotel that was over fifty thousand pounds a night. They spared no expense," Lownie shared, adding that the two had also met up across "Europe and Africa."