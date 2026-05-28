Sarah Ferguson Warned 'Possible Diddy Tape Could Leak' When Disgraced Producer Walks Free — The Palace 'Can't Make It Disappear' Anymore

"Sarah Ferguson should be very, very careful because if a tape exists, 20, 30 years ago, the palace had the power to erase that tape and make sure it disappeared," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished during a May 27 appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast. "They don't have (that power) today."

"If the tape exists, and I believe it does, then when Diddy gets out of jail, expect a lot of this stuff to be leaked," Shuter warned.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty on two prostitution-related charges in July 2025 related to his notorious "," his allegedly s-- and drug-fueled parties.

The Bad Boy Records founder is currently scheduled to be released in April 2028.

A new report by the National Enquirer claims Ferguson "lives in fear that Combs kept s-- tapes of the two of them in a sordid video library."

"Everybody got filmed," an insider told the outlet. "There is a 99.99% chance that Sarah Ferguson is on tape."