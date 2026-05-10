Author Defends Bombshell Claim Sarah Ferguson Had 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs — 'I Stand By It'

Speaking to The Times on Saturday, Lownie defended the allegations included in the updated version of his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

"I stand by it," the 64-year-old author said, adding the claims were "fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson."

The revised edition of the book revisited a series of allegations surrounding Ferguson, 66, and her ex-husband Andrew Windsor, whose ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had long generated controversy for the royal family.

According to Lownie, Ferguson allegedly first met Combs at a 2002 gathering hosted by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell before the pair supposedly began a sexual relationship several years later.