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Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson

Author Defends Bombshell Claim Sarah Ferguson Had 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs — 'I Stand By It'

split image of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson
Source: mega

Royal author Andrew Lownie defended explosive claims linking Sarah Ferguson to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

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May 10 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson faced fresh scrutiny after royal biographer Andrew Lownie defended bombshell claims linking the duchess to Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The author insisted he stood behind allegations that the Duchess of York once had a "friends with benefits" relationship with the disgraced music mogul, with the claims resurfacing in the expanded paperback edition of his controversial royal tell-all.

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'I Stand By It'

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image of Lownie claimed Ferguson allegedly met Combs through Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002.
Source: mega

Lownie claimed Ferguson allegedly met Combs through Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002.

Speaking to The Times on Saturday, Lownie defended the allegations included in the updated version of his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

"I stand by it," the 64-year-old author said, adding the claims were "fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson."

The revised edition of the book revisited a series of allegations surrounding Ferguson, 66, and her ex-husband Andrew Windsor, whose ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had long generated controversy for the royal family.

According to Lownie, Ferguson allegedly first met Combs at a 2002 gathering hosted by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell before the pair supposedly began a sexual relationship several years later.

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Explosive Allegations

image of The author alleged Combs bragged about sleeping with Ferguson to associates.
Source: mega

The author alleged Combs bragged about sleeping with Ferguson to associates.

Excerpts from the book published by the Daily Mail claimed Combs allegedly bragged to associates about sleeping with Ferguson and made disturbing remarks involving the duchess' daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Lownie also alleged Ferguson introduced both daughters to Combs during a yacht party weekend in 2006, when Eugenie was still a teenager.

The author further claimed Ferguson and Combs later met at luxury hotels across Europe and Africa, including one reportedly costing over $68,000 per night.

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Diddy's Legal Troubles

image of Ferguson and Andrew Windsor's marriage was also scrutinized throughout the royal tell-all.
Source: mega

Ferguson and Andrew Windsor's marriage was also scrutinized throughout the royal tell-all.

The renewed attention came as Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey following his 2025 conviction on two transportation-for-prostitution charges.

The music mogul was acquitted of more serious allegations, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, after an eight-week federal trial.

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Claims About Ferguson and Windsor

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image of Lownie accused Windsor of repeatedly cheating during the early years of his marriage.
Source: mega

Lownie accused Windsor of repeatedly cheating during the early years of his marriage.

Beyond the allegations involving Combs, Lownie's book made several additional claims about Ferguson and Windsor's marriage.

The author alleged Ferguson had celebrity crushes on Kevin Costner, George Clooney, and Tiger Woods, though he did not claim she had romantic relationships with any of them.

Lownie also accused Windsor of cheating repeatedly during the early years of their marriage and claimed Ferguson privately complained the royal was "never there when I need him."

The fallout surrounding Windsor's connection to Epstein eventually led to King Charles III stripping the disgraced royal of his titles in late 2025.

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