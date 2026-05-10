EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'Planet of the Apes' Revealed As Cult Classic Heads for 60th Anniversary — And How it Launched Soaraway Modern Franchise

Charlton Heston didn't hesitate when producer Arthur Jacobs asked him to star in a new sci-fi film as an astronaut who crashes on a planet ruled by talking apes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I liked the idea of the talking monkeys and a different civilization," said the actor of 1968's Planet of the Apes. No studio went wild for the idea until producer Richard D. Zanuck and Jacobs convinced 20th Century Fox to give it a go.

"It ended up being one of their biggest hits," Thomas R. Burman, a makeup tech on the film, said.