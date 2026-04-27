EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'The Sound of Music' — Including Near-Fatal Mishap and What Julie Andrews was REALLY Like

"Every time he went around me, the downdraft from the jets would fling me down into the grass."

As Maria von Trapp, she kept her cool, but events behind the scenes were actually a bit dizzying. "A giant helicopter came at me sideways with a very brave cameraman hanging out [its] side," Andrews revealed.

Julie Andrews looked as serene as the breathtaking Austrian countryside as she spun around and sang the title song during the opening shots of The Sound of Music , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julie Andrews revealed helicopter downdrafts repeatedly knocked her down while filming the opening of 'The Sound of Music.'

"He wanted them to build him into a more intriguing character." Despite his grumpiness while filming, he said he always loved working with Andrews.

Julie nabbed her leading role right after she wrapped Mary Poppins, and she fully embraced the film, which earned her an Oscar nod. But Plummer, a well-trained theater actor, was a tougher sell. "He didn't think the role was very interesting," said Barry Monush, author of The Sound of Music FAQ.

Here, Angela and her von Trapp costars reveal a few of their favorite things about the movie and share never-before-told stories from the Salzburg, Austria, set.

"There is just a magic about it," Angela Cartwright, who played Brigitta von Trapp, raves about the time-tested allure of its songs and story, in which Andrew's governess character falls in love with her Austrian employer ( Christopher Plummer ) as World War II looms.

Her tenacity helped get the final shots, and that classic scene still thrills audiences 61 years later. In fact, the 1965 musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II remains the third-highest-grossing film of all time (after inflation adjustments).

Angela Cartwright said Christopher Plummer initially found his role in 'The Sound of Music' uninteresting despite his strong bond with Julie Andrews.

The child actors did as well, even through their long hours of rehearsals. "The Do-Re-Mi sequence is not one day's worth of work," Debbie Turner (Marta) said. "It was probably a week's worth." Lip-syncing to the lyrics took great precision. "We recorded all the songs and the whole cast album before we filmed anything," Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich) adds. "Because Do-Re-Mi was so complicated (we had a lot of extras, horses, bicycles and dancing), it was particularly difficult for us kids."

As tricky as it was, it provided Turner with one of her fondest memories.

"We did our bicycle rehearsal on the back lot of 20th Century Fox, I think on the Cleopatra set," she said of the choreography that would later be filmed in Austria. "I used to ride on the back of the bike with Julie Andrews, even though I was probably too big to be on there."

Andrews was incredibly loving toward her young costars.

"She truly was exactly who you saw in the movie," Turner affirmed. "If we were getting rambunctious while they were setting up a shot, she'd pick up a guitar and start singing with us. And she'd have a good clean joke to tell."

Andrews' patience certainly came in handy in Salzburg.

"We had the worst spring weather they'd had in 50 years," Hammond recalled. "It rained almost every single day. In an awful lot of the shots where it looks sunny, it wasn't at all. They had to blast a lot of huge arc lights to try to make it look like the sun was shining."