EXCLUSIVE: Still Too Cool for School — Radar Reveals Secrets of Making of 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' 40 Years On
May 10 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Few teen comedies have stayed as fresh, funny and flat-out lovable as Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Released in 1986, the John Hughes classic remains the gold standard for skipping school with style – and it almost feels fitting that a movie this effortlessly cool was itself made with a fair amount of improvisation and spontaneous creativity, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In fact, Hughes reportedly wrote the script in just six days.
Ferris Cast Was Older Than Teens
"I know how it begins, I know how it ends – I don't ever know the rest, but that doesn't seem to matter," Hughes once said of his writing process. "Often, I fly by the seat of my pants."
That loose, inspired energy is all over Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which follows Ferris (Matthew Broderick), his neurotic best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) as they ditch school for an unforgettable day tearing through Chicago – all while trying to stay one step ahead of suspicious Dean of Students Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones).
Hughes had Broderick in mind from the beginning, and the role became one of the actor's most iconic. But while Ferris and his friends were high schoolers on screen, most of the cast was well past graduation age. Broderick was 24, Jennifer Grey – who played Ferris' fed-up sister, Grey – was 26, and Ruck was 29.
Only Sara, at 18, was close to her character's age. Hughes had assumed he'd need an older actress for Sloane's poise and confidence, and was stunned to learn Sara was barely out of high school herself.
Improvised Moments Became Comedy Gold
Much of the movie's magic came from actors being allowed to play. Edie McClurg, as Rooney's hilariously unflappable secretary, Grace, improvised several of her funniest lines. Ben Stein, who wasn't even a professional actor at the time, ad-libbed his now-legendary economics lecture.
Originally meant to be heard but not seen, Stein's droning explanation of supply-side economics made the student extras laugh so hard that Hughes put him on camera. The result? One of the most quoted classroom scenes in movie history.
There were memorable behind-the-scenes moments everywhere. Broderick's clarinet gag – capped by his deadpan "Never had one lesson" – wasn't scripted. Charlie Sheen reportedly stayed awake for 48 hours to achieve his disheveled, drugged-out look in his brief police station scene.
Ferris Became an ’80s Phenomenon
And during the famous parade sequence, some of the people dancing in the crowd weren't extras at all – they were just Chicagoans who got caught up in the moment, and Hughes wisely kept rolling.
Even the movie's most heartbreaking moment came with a twist. Cameron's father's prized 1961 Ferrari GT California Spyder wasn't actually the real thing – it was one of three replicas built for filming, since the genuine car was far too valuable to risk.
Still, the stunt didn't go exactly as planned: When the Ferrari crashed out of the garage, it overshot and plowed through a fence into a neighboring yard.
At its heart, Ferris Bueller's Day Off is more than just a teen comedy – it's a love letter to Chicago, youth, rebellion and grabbing life before it speeds past.
Made for under $6million, the film pulled in more than $70million at the box office and cemented its place as one of the most beloved comedies of the 1980s.