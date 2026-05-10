EXCLUSIVE: Vivien Leigh — Her Secret Strength… How Hollywood Beauty's Tenacity Helped Her Overcome Lonely Childhood and Health Nightmares

With her stunning beauty, prodigious talent and unbending determination, Vivien Leigh was born to be a star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And she knew it.

"Vivien always wanted to be an actress," recalled school friend Maureen O'Sullivan. "She was single-minded. She was the only girl in school to take ballet, for instance. She took it alone. I thought it was rather brave of her."

That fortitude grew out of Leigh's privileged but lonely childhood. Born in India in 1913, Leigh was sent to a strict convent school in England at the age of 6. "She wouldn't see her parents again for nearly two years," wrote Kendra Bean in Vivien Leigh: An Intimate Portrait.