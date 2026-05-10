EXCLUSIVE: Booze, Bugs and Bogart — Radar Reveals Truth About the Making of Cinema Classic 'The African Queen' As It Turns 75

"All I ate was baked beans, canned asparagus and Scotch whiskey," Bogart later joked.

"Whenever a fly bit Huston or me, it dropped dead." Director John Huston, who matched Bogart drink for drink, also avoided illness. Hepburn wryly dubbed them "the two drunks."

Despite her condition, Hepburn never missed a scene.

During one piano sequence, a bucket was discreetly placed nearby so she could be sick between takes. In her memoir, she recalled a frantic dash to an outhouse – only to spot a black mamba snake, slam the door and retreat to the bushes instead.