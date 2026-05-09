EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Underwent Humility Training' Ahead of Now-Infamous Australia Tour to Battle Her Diva Ways

One source close to the Sussexes told us Markle had become acutely aware of criticism surrounding her public image and wanted the Australia visit to project warmth, professionalism, and humility.

The insider said: "Meghan was painfully aware going into Australia that accusations about her being demanding, controlling, or difficult had continued to follow her ever since she stepped away from royal duties. She understood that this tour would be judged not just on appearances or headlines, but on whether people felt she came across as approachable, warm, and genuinely engaged.

"Because of that, there was an extraordinary level of planning behind the scenes aimed at softening her image and eliminating anything that could feed the old 'diva duchess' narrative."

The insider noted, "Nothing about the trip was left to instinct. Huge amounts of time and money were invested into preparation sessions covering every conceivable detail – how she greeted people, how long she held conversations, what subjects she raised publicly, even the emotional tone she projected during appearances. Advisers were intensely focused on making sure she appeared polished but relatable, glamorous but grounded.

"The feeling within her camp was that Australia represented a major reputational test, and Meghan was determined to prove she could command attention without triggering the kind of backlash that overshadowed parts of her royal life."

Another source added: "This trip was basically preceded by humility – or, more precisely, anti-diva training for Meghan."