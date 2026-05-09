EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Underwent Humility Training' Ahead of Now-Infamous Australia Tour to Battle Her Diva Ways
May 9 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have undergone extensive image coaching ahead of her closely watched visit to Australia with Prince Harry, as aides and advisers sought to counter lingering accusations that the Duchess of Sussex is a diva.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, recently arrived in Australia for a series of charitable appearances, speaking engagements, and commercial meetings tied to their growing post-royal business interests.
The trip, which included stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, immediately drew comparisons with the couple's hugely successful 2018 royal tour while they were still working members of the monarchy.
Unlike that earlier visit, the latest tour unfolded against a backdrop of tensions with the royal family, commercial scrutiny, and continuing debate over whether the Sussexes are attempting to create a parallel version of royal life outside palace control.
'Anti-Diva Training for Meghan'
One source close to the Sussexes told us Markle had become acutely aware of criticism surrounding her public image and wanted the Australia visit to project warmth, professionalism, and humility.
The insider said: "Meghan was painfully aware going into Australia that accusations about her being demanding, controlling, or difficult had continued to follow her ever since she stepped away from royal duties. She understood that this tour would be judged not just on appearances or headlines, but on whether people felt she came across as approachable, warm, and genuinely engaged.
"Because of that, there was an extraordinary level of planning behind the scenes aimed at softening her image and eliminating anything that could feed the old 'diva duchess' narrative."
The insider noted, "Nothing about the trip was left to instinct. Huge amounts of time and money were invested into preparation sessions covering every conceivable detail – how she greeted people, how long she held conversations, what subjects she raised publicly, even the emotional tone she projected during appearances. Advisers were intensely focused on making sure she appeared polished but relatable, glamorous but grounded.
"The feeling within her camp was that Australia represented a major reputational test, and Meghan was determined to prove she could command attention without triggering the kind of backlash that overshadowed parts of her royal life."
Another source added: "This trip was basically preceded by humility – or, more precisely, anti-diva training for Meghan."
Prince Harry Mixed Charity Work With Paid Events
The Sussexes' itinerary Down Under blended charity appearances with high-profile paid engagements.
Harry delivered a keynote speech at the InterEdge Summit on workplace safety and mental health, while Markle hosted a women-focused wellness event titled Her Best Life, where premium ticket packages included opportunities for photographs and exclusive access.
The duchess was also reportedly holding meetings linked to the expansion of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after trademarking multiple products in Australia.
Critics, however, questioned whether the Sussexes were blurring the line between private commercial work and quasi-royal duties by using their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles while conducting tours resembling official royal visits.
The controversy revived memories of the couple's 2018 Australia tour, which was initially hailed as a triumph before reports later emerged alleging Meghan had clashed with staff and expressed frustration about the demands of public walkabouts.
Palace insiders at the time denied several of the more extreme claims, though stories surrounding tensions with aides continued to circulate for years afterward.
'Meghan and Harry Were Under Enormous Pressure' Before Trip to Australia
Security arrangements also drew attention during the recent Australian visit.
Harry remains involved in an ongoing legal dispute in Britain over the removal of his publicly funded police protection after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020.
While the couple said they were privately funding their Australian security, local police confirmed additional operations had been put in place during their stay, prompting a huge public outcry.
Sources added that Markle remains determined to present the trip as a success despite it being slammed as a "fake royal" tour.
"Behind the polished smiles and carefully managed public appearances, Meghan and Harry were under enormous pressure before this Australia trip even began," the insider explained.
"They both understood that every handshake, speech, facial expression, and crowd reaction would be analyzed internationally within minutes, not just by the media but by royal watchers, critics, and even people inside palace circles who remain deeply skeptical of them. There was a real sense within their team that the stakes could not have been much higher.
"They know there are powerful voices actively hoping the visit goes badly because it would reinforce the narrative that they cannot successfully operate outside the monarchy. That created huge anxiety privately, even if outwardly they tried to appear relaxed and self-assured."
The insider said, "For Meghan and Harry, this was never just another overseas engagement – it became a referendum on whether they can continue building a global public identity that mirrors royal service while remaining completely independent of the royal institution. Australia, because of its historic connection to the monarchy and the Sussexes' previous success there, was viewed as the ultimate ground to prove their worth."