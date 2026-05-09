Kate Middleton Reportedly Froze Out Andrew Windsor Years Before He Was Stripped of Royal Titles Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Christopher, whose latest book focuses on the future queen, claimed Kate had privately frozen Andrew out years before King Charles formally stripped him of his royal titles in 2025, per Page Six.

"She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him," Christopher alleged in a recent interview.

The author claimed Kate intentionally kept her distance from Andrew during family holidays and public events, signaling an early effort to protect the monarchy from further scandal.

According to Christopher, Andrew even attempted to quietly attend Kate's Christmas concert through a side entrance, but was allegedly denied.

"He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door," Christopher claimed. "Nope, we don't want your face on camera."