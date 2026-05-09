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Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Reportedly Froze Out Andrew Windsor Years Before He Was Stripped of Royal Titles Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

split image of Kate Middleton / Andrew Windsor / Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Kate Middleton reportedly distanced herself from Andrew Windsor long before his royal downfall became official.

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May 9 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Kate Middleton was reportedly among the first senior royals to distance herself from Andrew Windsor long before his public fall from grace became official, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to royal author Christopher Andersen, the Princess of Wales refused to engage with the disgraced duke at family gatherings and even blocked him from attending her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey as concerns over his Jeffrey Epstein ties intensified.

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Kate 'Turned Her Back' on Andrew

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image of A royal author claimed the Princess of Wales refused to speak to Andrew at family functions and holidays.
Source: mega

A royal author claimed the Princess of Wales refused to speak to Andrew at family functions and holidays.

Christopher, whose latest book focuses on the future queen, claimed Kate had privately frozen Andrew out years before King Charles formally stripped him of his royal titles in 2025, per Page Six.

"She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him," Christopher alleged in a recent interview.

The author claimed Kate intentionally kept her distance from Andrew during family holidays and public events, signaling an early effort to protect the monarchy from further scandal.

According to Christopher, Andrew even attempted to quietly attend Kate's Christmas concert through a side entrance, but was allegedly denied.

"He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door," Christopher claimed. "Nope, we don't want your face on camera."

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Protecting the Future Monarchy

image of Andrew was allegedly blocked from attending Kate's Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.
Source: mega

Andrew was allegedly blocked from attending Kate's Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

Christopher argued Kate's stance was motivated by her role in the future of the royal family.

"Kate is looking forward," he said, noting that she is focused on shielding the monarchy from damaging associations and controversy.

As the wife of Prince William — and mother to Prince George, who is second in line to the throne — Kate reportedly viewed Andrew's continued presence around royal events as a liability.

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King Charles Officially Stripped Andrew of Royal Titles

image of King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles in 2025 amid continued fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Source: mega

King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles in 2025 amid continued fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew's dramatic downfall culminated in October 2025 when King Charles III officially removed his royal titles and duties.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement emphasizing the royal family's support for abuse survivors and victims.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement read.

The move reportedly had the backing of both Prince William and Kate Middleton as the monarchy attempted to further distance itself from the scandal-plagued prince.

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Andrew 'Quaking With Fear' After Scary Security Incident

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image of Andrew was reportedly left shaken after a masked man allegedly ran toward him near the Sandringham estate.
Source: mega

Andrew was reportedly left shaken after a masked man allegedly ran toward him near the Sandringham estate.

Andrew was reportedly left deeply shaken after a frightening encounter near the Sandringham estate earlier this week, Radar can reveal.

According to reports, the disgraced royal had been walking his dogs near Wolferton, Norfolk, on May 6 when a masked man allegedly sprinted toward him while shouting aggressively.

Sources claimed the balaclava-wearing individual emerged from a nearby vehicle and chased toward Andrew’s car before police intervened.

A source familiar with the incident said Andrew was "extremely disturbed" by the encounter and claimed the scare had reignited fears surrounding his personal security after losing publicly funded police protection in 2022.

"He is genuinely quaking with fear; he may be a sitting duck for assassination," another source alleged.

Norfolk Police later confirmed a suspect was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon. Authorities said the incident is not currently being treated as terrorism-related.

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