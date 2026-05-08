EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Catherine's Son George at Center of Huge Security Fears Over School Move

George is due to turn 13 in July and is expected to move on from Lambrook School in Berkshire in September, prompting intense speculation about where the eldest child of William, 43, and Catherine, 44, will continue his education.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales , are facing mounting security concerns as they search for a new school for Prince George , with insiders warning RadarOnline.com any campus linked to the future king could become a target for extremists, kidnappers, or dangerous obsessives.

Among the schools reportedly under consideration are Oundle School in Northamptonshire, Eton College, and Catherine's former school, Marlborough College.

George currently attends Lambrook alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte , 11, and Prince Louis , eight, close to the family's Windsor home at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Prince William and Princess Catherine have searched for a new school for their eldest child.

One source close to royal security discussions said the decision had become extraordinarily sensitive because of George's status in the monarchy.

The insider told us: "Every school the Waleses seriously consider immediately faces a completely different level of scrutiny. There are fears that any location associated with George could end up on terrorist hit lists or attract kidnappers and fixated individuals wanting to target him."

Another source familiar with the school selection process said security considerations were now dominating conversations as much as education or tradition.

The insider said, "William and Catherine want George to have as normal an upbringing as possible, but the reality is that wherever he goes becomes a global story overnight. It changes the risk profile not only for George, but for every child at the school.

"They would much prefer the names of the schools they are considering for George to be kept secret."