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EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Catherine's Son George at Center of Huge Security Fears Over School Move

Split photo of Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George
Source: MEGA

Prince George is already ready to move on to a new school.

May 8 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are facing mounting security concerns as they search for a new school for Prince George, with insiders warning RadarOnline.com any campus linked to the future king could become a target for extremists, kidnappers, or dangerous obsessives.

George is due to turn 13 in July and is expected to move on from Lambrook School in Berkshire in September, prompting intense speculation about where the eldest child of William, 43, and Catherine, 44, will continue his education.

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Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

Prince George currently attends Lambrook School alongside his younger siblings.

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George currently attends Lambrook alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, close to the family's Windsor home at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Among the schools reportedly under consideration are Oundle School in Northamptonshire, Eton College, and Catherine's former school, Marlborough College.

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Prince George's School Fears

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photo of Prince William, Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Princess Catherine have searched for a new school for their eldest child.

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One source close to royal security discussions said the decision had become extraordinarily sensitive because of George's status in the monarchy.

The insider told us: "Every school the Waleses seriously consider immediately faces a completely different level of scrutiny. There are fears that any location associated with George could end up on terrorist hit lists or attract kidnappers and fixated individuals wanting to target him."

Another source familiar with the school selection process said security considerations were now dominating conversations as much as education or tradition.

The insider said, "William and Catherine want George to have as normal an upbringing as possible, but the reality is that wherever he goes becomes a global story overnight. It changes the risk profile not only for George, but for every child at the school.

"They would much prefer the names of the schools they are considering for George to be kept secret."

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Oundle School Emerges As Leading Contender

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Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

Oundle School impressed the royal parents during a recent private tour.

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Oundle School, a co-educational boarding school founded in 1556, has emerged as one of the strongest contenders.

The Northamptonshire institution reportedly impressed the Waleses during a recent visit and offers extracurricular activities including a jazz orchestra, a pipe band, and a beekeeping club.

The school, which charges annual fees of around $65,000, has also attracted attention as Charlotte and Louis could theoretically attend alongside George in future years.

Oundle is located roughly 100 miles from the Waleses' home, significantly further away than Lambrook, where William and Kate's children currently enjoy relatively private routines.

The Good Schools Guide has described Oundle as possessing "delectable Jane Austen-style architecture without the accompanying floppy-haired entitlement," helping reinforce its reputation as a less traditional alternative to elite institutions such as Eton.

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Photo of The Wales Family
Source: MEGA

Insiders have warned of increased risks involving extremists and dangerous obsessives.

William himself attended Eton College, the prestigious Berkshire boarding school attended by generations of aristocrats and royals.

Marlborough College, meanwhile, holds personal significance for Catherine, who studied there before attending the University of St Andrews, where she met her future partner William.

Royal insiders said the couple was trying to balance George's need for independence with increasingly complex security realities as he approaches adolescence and public interest intensifies around his future role.

One palace source said, "George is getting older and becoming more recognizable every year. William and Catherine are very aware that his school years are entering a stage where threats become more sophisticated and unpredictable."

The challenge is heightened by the fact that George is expected one day to become king, making him one of the most protected and closely watched children in the world.

Former rugby international Danny Grewcock and ex-England cricketer John Crawley are among Oundle's best-known alumni.

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