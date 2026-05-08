'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Accused of Spending Nearly $1Million on Designer Clothes While Mansion Faced Foreclosure Threat

In the filing, PK accused Dorit of refusing to cooperate with efforts to stabilize the family's finances despite mounting mortgage debt and ongoing financial issues tied to the property.

The filing alleged the luxury residence is burdened by two mortgages, including a first mortgage with alleged arrears exceeding $445,000 as of April 2026 and a second mortgage with a payoff balance nearing $896,000.

PK also claimed foreclosure proceedings had already begun and alleged the lender warned monthly mortgage payments would dramatically increase because of insurance issues connected to the default.

But the most explosive allegations centered around Dorit's alleged spending habits.