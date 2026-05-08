'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Accused of Spending Nearly $1Million on Designer Clothes While Mansion Faced Foreclosure Threat
May 8 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has been accused in explosive divorce filings of spending millions on luxury shopping, travel, and glam expenses while the family’s multimillion-dollar Encino mansion allegedly spiraled toward foreclosure, Radar can report.
According to new court documents obtained by Radar, estranged husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley is asking a Los Angeles judge to force the sale of the couple's Adlon Road property, claiming the residence is at "imminent risk of foreclosure absent court intervention."
Dorit Kemsley Accused of Being Financially Unstable
In the filing, PK accused Dorit of refusing to cooperate with efforts to stabilize the family's finances despite mounting mortgage debt and ongoing financial issues tied to the property.
The filing alleged the luxury residence is burdened by two mortgages, including a first mortgage with alleged arrears exceeding $445,000 as of April 2026 and a second mortgage with a payoff balance nearing $896,000.
PK also claimed foreclosure proceedings had already begun and alleged the lender warned monthly mortgage payments would dramatically increase because of insurance issues connected to the default.
But the most explosive allegations centered around Dorit's alleged spending habits.
Dorit Kemsley Spending Habits Details
A forensic accounting declaration filed by certified public accountant Joseph S. Sweeney claimed Dorit spent approximately $2.6million on personal expenses between January 2024 and February 2026, averaging more than $102,000 per month.
According to the accountant's analysis, Dorit allegedly spent nearly $1million on wardrobe-related expenses over 14 months, including purchases from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Dior, Net-A-Porter, FWRD, and Moda Operandi.
The filing further alleged Dorit spent more than $529,000 on clothing, bags, and jewelry between July 2025 and February 2026 alone.
'RHOBH' Star Wasn't Require To Purchase Wardrobe
Other expenses listed in the filing included luxury travel, wellness treatments, pharmacy costs, and high-end retail purchases. The accounting declaration alleged Dorit spent roughly 74.78 percent of her available funds on herself while only 9.52 percent went toward family-related expenses.
In another eyebrow-raising section of the filing, the accountant claimed contracts related to Dorit's role on Bravo's RHOBH did not require her to purchase expensive designer wardrobes or luxury glam services.
PK additionally accused Dorit of sending hostile and threatening messages during negotiations over the property and family finances.
Lavish Lifestyle of Beverly Hills
One filing alleged Dorit demanded two separate $50,000 payments and threatened reputation damages if her demands were not met.
PK is now seeking court intervention to force the sale of the property and requesting attorneys’ fees and sanctions against Dorit as the former couple's increasingly bitter split continues to unfold publicly.
The former couple's increasingly messy divorce battle is expected to continue playing out in court, with a hearing tied to PK's latest requests scheduled for August 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court. As new financial allegations, luxury spending claims, and disputes over the family’s multimillion-dollar home continue surfacing in filings, the legal war between the RHOBH stars appears far from settled.