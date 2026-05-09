EXCLUSIVE: Radar Unpicks Jackson Family Dynasty's Fortunes — As Michael's Troubled Daughter Paris Goes to War With Dad's Money-Spinning Estate Bosses
May 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Paris Jackson is at the center of a deepening rift within the Jackson dynasty, with the 28-year-old now challenging the management of her father's vast estate – and RadarOnline.com has all the details of her extended family's fortunes as she goes to war over control of the massive wealth accumulating from her dad's works.
The daughter of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50 from a massive drug overdose, is said to have grown increasingly frustrated with the executives overseeing the estate, which has generated more than $2.9billion since her father's death.
The Jackson Family Global Musical Legacy
The Jackson family first became a global force in the 1970s through The Jackson 5 – comprising of Michael, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon – before Michael's solo career transformed him into one of the most influential artists in modern music.
Today, however, the financial picture across the siblings varies dramatically, with some maintaining modest wealth, while others have faced serious financial hardship.
One source close to the family told us: "Paris has reached a point where she is no longer willing to stay quiet about how the estate is being run – especially given the scale of the money involved. From her perspective, there is a growing disconnect between the billions being generated and how that wealth is distributed or controlled."
Internal Conflict Over Estate Management
Another insider added: "She sees herself as protecting her father's legacy, but also asking difficult questions about transparency and decision-making – questions that have been simmering within the family for years."
At the center of the dynasty is the eldest Jackson sibling, Rebbie Jackson, 75, who built a steady solo career after beginning with family performances in Las Vegas in 1974 and later releasing albums including Centipede.
Rebbie is understood to be worth around $2.5million and receives $7,000 per month from her mother, Katherine Jackson, 96, whose stipend from the estate is said to total $160,000 monthly.
Jackie Jackson, 75, a founding member of the Jackson 5, continues to perform with The Jacksons and works as a producer, though his net worth is estimated between only $200,000 and $250,000.
Financial Disparities Among Jackson Siblings
Jermaine, 71, who launched a solo career in 1972 and later appeared on reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother UK, is believed to be worth $1.5million and receives $12,000 monthly from Katherine's allocation.
In late 2025, Jermaine announced plans to establish a museum honoring Michael's legacy.
La Toya Jackson, 69, who released nine albums and appeared on reality television, including The Celebrity Apprentice, has faced financial setbacks, including a 1990s bankruptcy linked to a Paris stage contract dispute.
She is now reported to be worth $1million, with an estimated $30,000 monthly payment from the family stipend.
Marlon, also 69, has combined music with real estate ventures and philanthropy through the Study Peace Foundation, with a net worth of around $500,000.
The picture is even more precarious for Randy Jackson, 69, who filed for bankruptcy in 1996 and later pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud, with reports suggesting his net worth remains below $100,000.
In stark contrast stands Janet Jackson, 60, the youngest sibling and the family's wealthiest, with an estimated fortune of $180million built around her global record sales exceeding 100 million and a string of successful tours, including her Together Again Tour.
As tensions simmer, one source close to the family said: "The Jackson estate is one of the most lucrative in entertainment history, but it also highlights the complexities of legacy, control and family dynamics – especially when the financial stakes are this high, and with Paris on the warpath."
As of April, Paris has been engaged in an intensifying legal battle with the executors of her father's estate, John Branca and John McClain, alleging excessive fees and lack of transparency.
She claims they took over $148million in compensation, while the estate alleges she has already benefited by $65million.