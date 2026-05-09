The Jackson family first became a global force in the 1970s through The Jackson 5 – comprising of Michael, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon – before Michael's solo career transformed him into one of the most influential artists in modern music.

Today, however, the financial picture across the siblings varies dramatically, with some maintaining modest wealth, while others have faced serious financial hardship.

One source close to the family told us: "Paris has reached a point where she is no longer willing to stay quiet about how the estate is being run – especially given the scale of the money involved. From her perspective, there is a growing disconnect between the billions being generated and how that wealth is distributed or controlled."