EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Devastated' He's Facing Yet Another Security Battle On Australia Trip — 'It's Just One Drama After Another'

The backlash has been fueled by political and public pressure, including an online petition opposing taxpayer-funded protection that has gathered more than 46,000 signatures.

Limbrick said: "There is a fee structure for police support in Victoria, but if Harry and Meghan want any goodwill, they will pay for it in full."

Critics have also accused the couple of treating the visit as a commercial opportunity, pointing to high ticket prices for events they are scheduled to attend.

Harry is set to appear as a guest speaker at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, where delegate tickets are priced at $1,691 for premium access, while a virtual pass to watch his speech costs $352.

Markle, meanwhile, will take part in a "girls' weekend" retreat in Sydney, with VIP packages priced at $2,265 and include a group photograph with her.