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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Devastated' He's Facing Yet Another Security Battle On Australia Trip — 'It's Just One Drama After Another'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

The security issues for Prince Harry keep mounting.

April 17 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is said to be "devastated" after being dragged into another security row amid his latest trip to Australia, with mounting criticism over who should foot the bill for protection during the privately funded visit.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, are undertaking a four-day tour across Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, attending a mix of private engagements, charity visits, and paid speaking events.

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Photo of David Limbrick
Source: Good Morning Britain/YOUTUBE

Australian MP David Limbrick has urged the couple to reimburse police in full for their 'privately funded' visit.

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The trip has sparked controversy after Australian MP David Limbrick added his voice to those arguing the controversial couple should reimburse police in full for any security provided, rather than relying on public funds.

Police forces in Victoria and New South Wales have confirmed additional resources will be deployed to ensure safety, though no details have been released about costs or repayment arrangements.

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Prince Harry Left 'Frustrated and Devastated' Over Ongoing Security Disputes

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry is said to have been felt 'devastated' after being dragged into a fresh row over his Australian security costs.

Sources close to the situation told us the renewed scrutiny has left Harry "frustrated, despairing and devastated," with insiders describing the situation as another chapter in an ongoing dispute over security and status since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

"Harry feels like this is just one drama after another when it comes to security," one source close to his Oz trip told us. "From his perspective, he's trying to carry out engagements and support causes, but every trip becomes overshadowed by arguments about protection and funding."

The insider added, "There is a sense of Harry suffering exhaustion about the whole issue - he thought these questions had been settled, but they keep resurfacing in different countries."

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Public and Political Pressure Mounts Over Taxpayer Costs

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Critics have slammed the couple for treating the four-day tour as a 'commercial opportunity.'

The backlash has been fueled by political and public pressure, including an online petition opposing taxpayer-funded protection that has gathered more than 46,000 signatures.

Limbrick said: "There is a fee structure for police support in Victoria, but if Harry and Meghan want any goodwill, they will pay for it in full."

Critics have also accused the couple of treating the visit as a commercial opportunity, pointing to high ticket prices for events they are scheduled to attend.

Harry is set to appear as a guest speaker at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, where delegate tickets are priced at $1,691 for premium access, while a virtual pass to watch his speech costs $352.

Markle, meanwhile, will take part in a "girls' weekend" retreat in Sydney, with VIP packages priced at $2,265 and include a group photograph with her.

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Security Dispute Mirrors Ongoing Royal Tensions

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Former minister David Elliott claimed many Australians would be 'horrified' by public spending on the pair.

Representatives for the Sussexes have emphasized their trip is privately funded and focused on issues such as mental health.

The security dispute echoes previous tensions surrounding the couple's international travel since stepping down as senior working royals, including trips to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024 that raised similar questions about funding and official support.

It also mirrors Harry's ongoing legal battle in the UK, where he has challenged the removal of taxpayer-funded security when visiting Britain.

A former New South Wales police minister, David Elliott, has said many Australians would be "horrified" at the idea of public money being used for the couple's protection, given their strained relationship with the royal family.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "The visit will highlight the duke and duchess's continued commitment to supporting mental health, strengthening support for the armed forces community, and championing the power of connection and shared experience to drive positive change."

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