EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis' Custody War Explodes — Demi Moore and Bruce's Oldest Daughter Accuses Ex of 'Insane Domestic Violence' In Nasty Legal Battle For Her Toddler
May 28 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis has found herself at the center of an increasingly bitter custody battle with ex Derek Richard Thomas after explosive allegations of abuse surfaced amid their ongoing legal war.
In court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Willis, 37, accused Thomas, 31, of insane domestic violence while claiming their young daughter "was left traumatized" by the relationship turmoil.
Explosive Domestic Violence Allegations
RadarOnline.com can confirm the former couple remains locked in an active custody dispute in Los Angeles Superior Court, where emergency custody filings and multiple hearings have been ongoing since last year.
Court records obtained show the legal battle has involved requests tied to custody, visitation, jurisdiction disputes between California and Idaho, and allegations surrounding Thomas' parenting and behavior.
In one filing reviewed by RadarOneline, Willis alleged Thomas had not requested to see their daughter, Louetta, for roughly two-and-a-half months despite opportunities to visit.
She further claimed Thomas had "never had an overnight" visit with the child and alleged there were "serious concerns and reasons" why that had not occurred.
Custody Evaluation, Drug Testing and Nanny Concerns
The filing also referenced requests for a 730 custody evaluation, drug testing and concerns that a nanny be present during visitation.
Thomas, meanwhile, fiercely denied the allegations in his own court filings.
In documents obtained by Radar, Thomas accused Willis of attempting to compromise, if not totally obliterate, his relationship with their daughter while insisting he had never physically, or in any other manner, threatened his ex.
Thomas additionally denied allegations involving domestic violence, coercive control, drug abuse, or any mistreatment of the child.
Our Child Has 'Not Witness Abuse'
"I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form," Thomas wrote in the filing, while insisting Louetta "has not suffered trauma or emotional or physical abuse of any kind."
The legal war escalated further when Thomas filed an emergency ex parte request seeking expanded visitation and overnight visits with Louetta.
However, the court denied the emergency request in February after a judge ruled there was no showing of immediate danger, irreparable harm, or any other statutory basis for ex parte relief.
The emotional custody dispute comes just days after Willis publicly opened up about the painful breakdown of the relationship during an appearance on the Inside of You podcast.
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Custody Battle Continues
Speaking candidly, Willis admitted attending a friend’s wedding became a turning point that forced her to confront the reality of her relationship.
"Your wedding was a huge reckoning moment for me," Willis recalled on the podcast.
"I heard your vows, and I just realized that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in."
The former couple was first linked in May 2022 and welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023 before later separating in 2024.
Another hearing in the ongoing custody battle is scheduled for June in the Los Angeles Superior Court.