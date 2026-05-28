EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis' Custody War Explodes — Demi Moore and Bruce's Oldest Daughter Accuses Ex of 'Insane Domestic Violence' In Nasty Legal Battle For Her Toddler

RadarOnline.com can confirm the former couple remains locked in an active custody dispute in Los Angeles Superior Court, where emergency custody filings and multiple hearings have been ongoing since last year.

Court records obtained show the legal battle has involved requests tied to custody, visitation, jurisdiction disputes between California and Idaho, and allegations surrounding Thomas' parenting and behavior.

In one filing reviewed by RadarOneline, Willis alleged Thomas had not requested to see their daughter, Louetta, for roughly two-and-a-half months despite opportunities to visit.

She further claimed Thomas had "never had an overnight" visit with the child and alleged there were "serious concerns and reasons" why that had not occurred.