Brad Pitt's Legal Nightmare Explodes Over Manhood Cream — Hollywood Hunk Slapped With Bizarre Lawsuit From Luxury Brand

Brandon Palas, founder of men's wellness brand "Beau D.", says Pitt's company, "Beau Domaine," has a "nearly-identical name, typography, design aesthetic, and web presence" that closely mirror his protected trademark.

While the F1 actor's brand specializes in hand and face creams, Beau D. focuses on a different body part, boasting on its website its, "D. Cream puts power in your package," and recommends users, "Rub it in for maximum moisture, smoothness, and potency."

Palas created his brand in 2020, two years before Pitt and his wine-loving companions at the Perrin family launched theirs, under the name "Le Domaine."

However, Pitt and his partners would soon change their name and brand identity to Beau Domaine, which, the small company alleges in legal documents obtained exclusively by Radar, "It was only after that rebranding that Plaintiff learned of Defendant’s existence."