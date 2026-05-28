Brad Pitt's Legal Nightmare Explodes Over Manhood Cream — Hollywood Hunk Slapped With Bizarre Lawsuit From Luxury Brand
May 28 2026, Updated 5:08 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's skincare brand has been sued for trademark infringement by a small-business competitor that specializes in a high-end "p---s cream", RadarOnline.com can report.
The mom-and-pop founder alleges the actor and his company changed their name to a suspiciously similar moniker, and are asking for some stiff consequences.
Brad Pitt Sued for Trademark Infringement
Brandon Palas, founder of men's wellness brand "Beau D.", says Pitt's company, "Beau Domaine," has a "nearly-identical name, typography, design aesthetic, and web presence" that closely mirror his protected trademark.
While the F1 actor's brand specializes in hand and face creams, Beau D. focuses on a different body part, boasting on its website its, "D. Cream puts power in your package," and recommends users, "Rub it in for maximum moisture, smoothness, and potency."
Palas created his brand in 2020, two years before Pitt and his wine-loving companions at the Perrin family launched theirs, under the name "Le Domaine."
However, Pitt and his partners would soon change their name and brand identity to Beau Domaine, which, the small company alleges in legal documents obtained exclusively by Radar, "It was only after that rebranding that Plaintiff learned of Defendant’s existence."
'Legal Proceedings' Have Been Filed
After attempts to work on a mutually-beneficial settlement fell through, Beau D. said it was forced to "initiate formal legal proceedings" to safeguard their intellectual property rights.
Palas told Radar in a statement: "We honor innovation, creativity, and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry. However, it is essential that all brands operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity."
"Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. unique."
Beau D. Tried to Find a Compromise
But Palas said it never had to get this far. Before filing any litigation, the small businessman proposed several settlement options with Pitt that he said the actor was "open to."
"We offered Beau Domaine three private, pre-litigation settlement options, in good faith," Palas told Radar. "(One) that they undertake a rebrand; (Two) that they compensate us for the right to continue operating as-is while affording us the opportunity to meaningfully differentiate our brand; or (Three) that they fund our rebranding efforts."
Palas said while Pitt's partners were not interested in a rebrand of their own, there had been talks about financial aid to help Beau D. change its name, but that apparently fell through.
Radar has reached out to representatives at Beau Domaine for comment.
A Bigger Fight to Come
Palas knows this is a David-and-Goliath case, but stressed the importance of independent brands like his defending their trademarks to maintain customer trust.
"What I hope comes from this lawsuit is a fair outcome that respects the originality and identity of the Beau D. brand," Palas said. "Building a company from the ground up requires vision, consistency, and a real commitment to what you stand for, and I believe that work deserves to be protected at every level.
"For me, this has never been about headlines or conflict -- it's about standing confidently behind something we've built with intention and integrity. I hope the outcome reinforces the importance of respecting independent brands and the value we bring to the industry."