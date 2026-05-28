Madonna's Steamy Bedroom Confession — Queen of Pop, 67, Admits John F. Kennedy Jr. Was Her Most Satisfying Lover

Madonna is spilling the tea on her most satisfying lover – at least out of the list of the ones that are no longer alive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While promoting her new album, Confessions II, she teamed up with Grindr and made a video with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob The Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, designer Raul Lopez, and ID’s Marcello Gutierrez, who all asked her burning questions about her life, her career and her high profile exes.