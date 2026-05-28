JonBenét Ramsey's Dad John Defends Ex-Housekeeper in Child Beauty Queen's Murder Mystery — After She Became One of Case's Most Scrutinized Suspects

Hoffman-Pugh was working for John and Patty Ramsey when their daughter, JonBenét , was strangled to death. The case remains unsolved – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the grieving father is not blaming the housekeeper, despite past speculation.

After her death, former housekeeper Linda Hoffman-Pugh was finally defended by the very people who allegedly blamed her for the death of their beauty queen daughter.

JonBenét Ramsey died after being strangled in 1996, as their housekeeper later alleged she was the victim of libel.

Young JonBenét was found dead on Christmas Day in 1996, marking the beginning of a high-profile investigation that remains unsolved. Hoffman-Pugh was an early suspect by police given her proximity to the family and home, but she was cleared by investigators.

The family went on to publicly discuss the case, including a book released by John and Patsy titled The Death of Innocence: The Untold Story of JonBenét’s Murder and How Its Exploitation Compromised the Pursuit of Truth.

Upon its release, Hoffman-Pugh alleged she was the victim of libel, claiming she was depicted as responsible for JonBenét's death. Attorneys claimed the couple made "deliberate false statements made by the Ramseys against our client … making her look as if she may have been involved."

Ultimately, the case was dismissed – a decision Hoffman-Pugh appealed to no avail.