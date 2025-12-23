EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Was Released by Police Despite His Wife Insisting He Killed the Child Beauty Pageant Queen
Boulder police interviewed a man for the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, but despite his ex-wife insisting he confessed to killing the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen, authorities let him go without pressing any further, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The gutsy grandmother who brought her ex-husband to investigators' attention has recently died, taking with her any information about the potential suspect as the cold case nears its 30th anniversary.
Grandmother Turns Ex-Husband in For Murder
Charlotte Hey first broke her silence in 2018, saying she was convinced her ex-husband, Glenn Meyer, bludgeoned JonBenêt to death in 1996.
While Hey, a mother-of-nine who passed away at age 88 in 2021, said she left her ex-husband in 1966, the pair did not finalize their divorce until 2002. They were on and off for years and had reconnected before JonBenét's murder.
"I believe my husband killed JonBenét, I knew he was capable of it," Hey once revealed. "When I asked him if he murdered her, he would just smile at me."
"He wouldn't deny it," she made a point to note.
Glenn Meyer Lived Across From the Ramseys
Adding to speculation around the potential suspect was the fact he was found to be living in the basement of a home across the street from the Ramsey family in an upscale community of Boulder, Colorado.
Meyer was later labeled a person of interest after his handwriting appeared to match the chilling and lengthy ransom note demanding $118,000, which was coincidentally the exact amount of JonBenét's father John Ramsey's bonus, found in the home.
While Meyer was cleared of any wrongdoing – and passed away in 2005 – police were unable to completely exonerate him from writing the bizarre note, a source claimed.
in emails to a news outlet, John reportedly recalled Meyer showing up uninvited to the Ramseys' holiday party on Christmas Eve, two days before his daughter's body was discovered in the home's basement on December 26, hours after she was reported missing.
"Yes, Glenn Meyer was of interest at some point," John confirmed to the outlet. "I do recall him coming to our door the night of our family Christmas party, which was just before Christmas. I don't remember why. Up to that point, we did not know he was living across the street in the basement."
Hey also claimed her ex-husband was physically abusive to their own children.
John Ramsey's Relentless Search for Killer
"He was violent with my little girl. She was in the fourth grade and he gave her such a horrible spanking," she previously claimed. "I told him to stop, but he wouldn't. A lot of times, he was cruel to my kids. They were afraid of him. I was scared of him!"
As Radar reported, John has never given up hope his daughter's case will be solved, and continues to push for answers.
John even called on President Donald Trump for help cracking the case and has insisted crucial DNA evidence should be tested at an outside lab.