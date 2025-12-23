Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > JonBenet Ramsey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Was Released by Police Despite His Wife Insisting He Killed the Child Beauty Pageant Queen

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey gravesite
Source: MEGA

A potential witness to JonBenét Ramsey's case has died after insisted her ex-husband killed the beauty pageant queen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Boulder police interviewed a man for the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, but despite his ex-wife insisting he confessed to killing the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen, authorities let him go without pressing any further, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The gutsy grandmother who brought her ex-husband to investigators' attention has recently died, taking with her any information about the potential suspect as the cold case nears its 30th anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Grandmother Turns Ex-Husband in For Murder

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/Youtube

Charlotte Hey told police she believed her ex-husband, Glenn Meyer, killed JonBenét Ramsey.

Charlotte Hey first broke her silence in 2018, saying she was convinced her ex-husband, Glenn Meyer, bludgeoned JonBenêt to death in 1996.

While Hey, a mother-of-nine who passed away at age 88 in 2021, said she left her ex-husband in 1966, the pair did not finalize their divorce until 2002. They were on and off for years and had reconnected before JonBenét's murder.

"I believe my husband killed JonBenét, I knew he was capable of it," Hey once revealed. "When I asked him if he murdered her, he would just smile at me."

"He wouldn't deny it," she made a point to note.

Article continues below advertisement

Glenn Meyer Lived Across From the Ramseys

Photo of Ramsey home in Boulder, Colorado
Source: MEGA

Meyer was found to be living in the basement of a home across from the Ramsey residence.

Adding to speculation around the potential suspect was the fact he was found to be living in the basement of a home across the street from the Ramsey family in an upscale community of Boulder, Colorado.

Meyer was later labeled a person of interest after his handwriting appeared to match the chilling and lengthy ransom note demanding $118,000, which was coincidentally the exact amount of JonBenét's father John Ramsey's bonus, found in the home.

While Meyer was cleared of any wrongdoing – and passed away in 2005 – police were unable to completely exonerate him from writing the bizarre note, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Patsy and John Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey recalled Meyer showing up to his Christmas Eve party uninvited two days before the murder.

in emails to a news outlet, John reportedly recalled Meyer showing up uninvited to the Ramseys' holiday party on Christmas Eve, two days before his daughter's body was discovered in the home's basement on December 26, hours after she was reported missing.

"Yes, Glenn Meyer was of interest at some point," John confirmed to the outlet. "I do recall him coming to our door the night of our family Christmas party, which was just before Christmas. I don't remember why. Up to that point, we did not know he was living across the street in the basement."

Hey also claimed her ex-husband was physically abusive to their own children.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Buzz Aldrin and Donald Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Plea to President Trump to Save 'Abandoned' Buzz Aldrin, 95 — 'He Doesn’t Deserve to Die Like This'

Photo of Barry Manilow

EXCLUSIVE: 'It is Worse Than Anyone Knows' — Why Barry Manilow's Cancer Diagnosis Has Him 'Frightened' and 'Putting on a Very Brave Face'

John Ramsey's Relentless Search for Killer

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of John Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey has continued to push for his daughter's cold case to be solved.

"He was violent with my little girl. She was in the fourth grade and he gave her such a horrible spanking," she previously claimed. "I told him to stop, but he wouldn't. A lot of times, he was cruel to my kids. They were afraid of him. I was scared of him!"

As Radar reported, John has never given up hope his daughter's case will be solved, and continues to push for answers.

John even called on President Donald Trump for help cracking the case and has insisted crucial DNA evidence should be tested at an outside lab.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.