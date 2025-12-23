EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Was Released by Police Despite His Wife Insisting He Killed the Child Beauty Pageant Queen

Charlotte Hey first broke her silence in 2018, saying she was convinced her ex-husband, Glenn Meyer, bludgeoned JonBenêt to death in 1996.

While Hey, a mother-of-nine who passed away at age 88 in 2021, said she left her ex-husband in 1966, the pair did not finalize their divorce until 2002. They were on and off for years and had reconnected before JonBenét's murder.

"I believe my husband killed JonBenét, I knew he was capable of it," Hey once revealed. "When I asked him if he murdered her, he would just smile at me."

"He wouldn't deny it," she made a point to note.