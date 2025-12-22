JonBenét Ramsey's Dad 'Optimistic' Child Beauty Queen's Murder Will Be Solved After Authorities Recovered 'New Evidence' in Cold Case

JonBenét's murderer has yet to be found and brought to justice, but each year, Boulder police provide an update to their investigation.

This year, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a video the case remains a top priority for the department.

"Our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we've received," Redfearm said. "We have also collected new evidence and tested and retested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads.

"Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing. It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us."