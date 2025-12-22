JonBenét Ramsey's Dad 'Optimistic' Child Beauty Queen's Murder Will Be Solved After Authorities Recovered 'New Evidence' in Cold Case
Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
New evidence in the disappearance of JonBenét Ramsey has the little girl's father, John Ramsey, feeling more confident than ever her nearly three-decade murder mystery will finally be solved, RadarOnline.com can report.
The six-year-old beauty queen was reported missing from her Boulder home on December 26, 1996, and was later found strangled to death.
'We Have Collected New Evidence'
JonBenét's murderer has yet to be found and brought to justice, but each year, Boulder police provide an update to their investigation.
This year, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a video the case remains a top priority for the department.
"Our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we've received," Redfearm said. "We have also collected new evidence and tested and retested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads.
"Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing. It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us."
New Evidence Equals New Optimism
That's given JonBenét's now 82-year-old father renewed hope.
"I am optimistic, more than I've been in 29 years," he said. "I take encouragement because finally there's movement, and I'm encouraged by Chief Redfearn.
"This has been a marathon project, and it's a project that's got to be finished."
John has not been told what the new evidence or findings are, but said there are still several key items that were tested for DNA using now-outdated methods, or never tested at all. Among those, according to John, is the garrote used to strangle his daughter.
"That had to have DNA evidence on it because it was a very complex knot, I'm told, and the assumption is that this creature couldn't have tied that wearing gloves," John said, "So that was a real piece we want to be either tested or re-tested."
John Ramsey wants President Trump's Help
If that doesn't work, John has said he is ready to take his pleas for help up a level, believing President Trump could use his power to push investigators to finally solve the death.
The grieving father wants Trump to "address the rather primitive system of crime investigation in our country," as "18,000 independently managed jurisdictions of law enforcement to handle their own cases."
"Resources from outside of these jurisdictions can only provide help if invited," John explained. "The City of Boulder jurisdiction, without any experience in murder investigations, refused the experienced help that was offered. That was the major failure in our case."
Trump's Presidential Power
John also wants Trump, 79, to advocate for each state to adopt the Homicide Victims’ Families' Rights Act, which would give families "like ours and others the right to demand under law that a stalled local murder investigation be transferred to another authority."
According to private investigator Jason K. Jensen, Trump has the power to force police to unseal files and hand them over to seasoned federal investigators, who would potentially be able to sift through batches of evidence quickly.
Jensen suggested: "Trump could just pick up the phone and call the Boulder police chief and say, 'We want to offer you our services since you have a PR nightmare on your hands. Let's partner up on this and finally get this thing solved."