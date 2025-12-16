JonBenet Ramsey Murder Bombshell: Child Beauty Queen's Father Confirms 'New Evidence' That Could Help Solve Daughter's Cold Case Nearly 30 Years Following Her Tragic Death

Last week, Boulder, Colorado, police said they had discovered new evidence in the tragic case.

"Chief Redfern told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," John explained on the information regarding new evidence and the retesting of old evidence in the case. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."

While he admitted they "don't know" if it's "new" or "stuff that has been tested before," he noted they "have advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."

John noted the development is "encouraging."

"The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there, it was not very good for 25, 26 years, and Chief Redfern from the outside, I've met with him three or four times. I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest, and so I’m encouraged, and you know, we’ve advocated," he said.