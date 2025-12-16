Your tip
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenet Ramsey Murder Bombshell: Child Beauty Queen's Father Confirms 'New Evidence' That Could Help Solve Daughter's Cold Case Nearly 30 Years Following Her Tragic Death

Composite photo of John Ramsey and JonBenet Ramsey
Source: Netflix; 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA/YOUTUBE

Police in Colorado said they had discovered new evidence in the JonBenet Ramsey case.

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

JonBenet Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, has revealed new developments that may help finally solve the case of who murdered his daughter once and for all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, John discussed "new evidence" that he hopes will help solve the cold case after nearly 30 years.

'Encouraging' New Development Details

Photo of JonBenet Ramsey
Source: YouTube 

John Ramsey called the new development in his daughter's case 'encouraging.'

Last week, Boulder, Colorado, police said they had discovered new evidence in the tragic case.

"Chief Redfern told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," John explained on the information regarding new evidence and the retesting of old evidence in the case. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."

While he admitted they "don't know" if it's "new" or "stuff that has been tested before," he noted they "have advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."

John noted the development is "encouraging."

"The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there, it was not very good for 25, 26 years, and Chief Redfern from the outside, I've met with him three or four times. I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest, and so I’m encouraged, and you know, we’ve advocated," he said.

What Is the New Evidence in the JonBenet Ramsey Case?

Photo of John Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey shared he wasn't sure what the new evidence in the case was.

John, however, confirmed he had not been informed what the evidence is.

"And of course," he stated, "that’s one of the questions we’ll ask is, 'OK, what? What new evidence do you have? Did you test the DNA in the latest format that’s necessary to do IGG, investigative genealogy? And that would be very encouraging to us if they've done that.

"This new technology, it’s been around for three or four years, is really, truly an investigative tool that allows police to investigate and look for the killer. The CODIS federal database of DNA has been around for 30 years. It’s, frankly, a little obsolete, in my opinion."

John also addressed whether he could be interviewed again regarding his daughter's murder.

"We haven’t put it on the agenda yet, but we’re going to ask for a meeting again in January for an update, and they’ve always been, at least Chief Redfern, very cordial in honoring that request. So, you know, they’ve been fairly quiet about what they’re doing," he confirmed.

John Ramsey Is 'More Optimistic' Than He's Been in a 'Long Time'

Photo of John and Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey said there was a 'problem' with 'old leadership.'

John also revealed there were some "encouraging words" if one were to "read between the lines" of the latest report.

"I'm more optimistic than I’ve been in a long time, certainly with new leadership," he continued. "You know, the problem with the old leadership was the old guard. These people that were in that police department had never investigated a murder. They decided on day one that we were guilty, literally day one, and that became the conclusion that they tried to fit the evidence to. And of course, they ran into problems because they couldn’t fit the evidence."

As Radar recently reported, a new AI system may also help finally answer the question of who killed JonBenet.

Could AI Help Solve the JonBenet Case?

Photo of JonBenet Ramsey's grave
Source: MEGA

JonBenet Ramsey was killed in 1996.

Denver native Ash Ghaemi, a marketing guru, seemed confident the Crime Owl AI system he developed could find her killer.

"I feel strongly that AI can solve the JonBenét case because all it does is take unstructured data and organize it into an easy-to-use format," he shared, noting he's open to working with the police department.

The child beauty queen was murdered on December 26, 1996, as her body was found in her family home's basement after going missing.

