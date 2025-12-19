Your tip
Home > Exclusives > JonBenet Ramsey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Will Finally 'Solve' JonBenét Ramsey's Murder — Child Beauty Queen's Grieving Father Makes Desperate Plea to Prez to Help Crack Nearly 30-Year-Old Cold Case

Photo of John Ramsey, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey is begging President Trump to help solve his daughter's cold case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Nearly three decades after JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her parents' basement in Colorado, the child beauty queen's father is now begging for President Trump's help to finally crack the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

John Ramsey thinks the controversial president can use his power to push investigators to finally solve the death of his 6-year-old daughter after she was strangled to death in 1996.

What Can Trump Do For The Ramsey Family?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey's father, John, is hoping President Trump can help solve his daughter's cold case.

The grieving father wants Trump to "address the rather primitive system of crime investigation in our country," as "18,000 independently managed jurisdictions of law enforcement to handle their own cases."

"Resources from outside of these jurisdictions can only provide help if invited," the 83-year-old explained. "The City of Boulder jurisdiction, without any experience in murder investigations, refused the experienced help that was offered. That was the major failure in our case."

John has not been shy about showing his anger with the Boulder Police Department, who are said to have bumbled the investigation, including not probing possible intruders. Investigators have also been accused of refusing to turn over DNA evidence to an advanced genealogy firm to hopefully reel in the killer.

"The assertion that there is viable evidence and leads we are not pursuing is completely false," the police department recently responded in a statement.

'Trump Could Just Pick Up The Phone'

The child beauty queen's murder remains unsolved after almost 30 years.
Source: MEGA

The child beauty queen's murder remains unsolved after almost 30 years.

Meanwhile, John wants Trump, 79, to advocate for each state to adopt the Homicide Victims’ Families' Rights Act, which would give families "like ours and others the right to demand under law that a stalled local murder investigation be transferred to another authority."

According to private investigator Jason K. Jensen, Trump has the power to force police to unseal files and hand them over to seasoned federal investigators, who would potentially be able to sift through batches of evidence quickly.

Jensen suggested: "Trump could just pick up the phone and call the Boulder police chief and say, 'We want to offer you our services since you have a PR nightmare on your hands. Let's partner up on this and finally get this thing solved."

This is not the first time John has pleaded for Trump's help, previously telling Fox News Digital: "I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here. I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."

How Genetic Genealogy Can Play a Key Role

The 6-year-old was found strangled to death in her parents' basement.
Source: MEGA

The 6-year-old was found strangled to death in her parents' basement.

John also previously offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy, a technology that has already been utilized to solve cold cases, including the infamous Golden State Killer case.

He said, "I am absolutely convinced that's the gold standard today. So I've been pushing that pretty hard in terms of what I think ought to happen. And I don't know that they're doing it. I know they listen, but I don't know where they are mentally in terms of making that happen."

"To me, it's a no-brainer that it would be done, but I don't know how to make it happen. All I can do is ask," John told the outlet.

John, who lost his wife, Patsy Ramsey, in 2026 after she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer, has not stopped fighting to get justice for his daughter.

New Evidence?

John Ramsey is hoping Trump pushes investigators to finally solve the cold case.
Source: @newsnation/youtube

John Ramsey is hoping Trump pushes investigators to finally solve the cold case.

In a recent interview with NewsNation’s Banfield, John touched on "new evidence," which he claimed Boulder police said they were able to obtain.

"Chief Redfearn told us... that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," John explained. He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."

John labeled the development "encouraging," and added, "The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there; it was not very good for 25, 26 years, and Chief Redfearn from the outside,

"I've met with him three or four times. I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest, and so I’m encouraged, and you know, we’ve advocated."

