EXCLUSIVE: Trump Will Finally 'Solve' JonBenét Ramsey's Murder — Child Beauty Queen's Grieving Father Makes Desperate Plea to Prez to Help Crack Nearly 30-Year-Old Cold Case

The grieving father wants Trump to "address the rather primitive system of crime investigation in our country," as "18,000 independently managed jurisdictions of law enforcement to handle their own cases."

"Resources from outside of these jurisdictions can only provide help if invited," the 83-year-old explained. "The City of Boulder jurisdiction, without any experience in murder investigations, refused the experienced help that was offered. That was the major failure in our case."

John has not been shy about showing his anger with the Boulder Police Department, who are said to have bumbled the investigation, including not probing possible intruders. Investigators have also been accused of refusing to turn over DNA evidence to an advanced genealogy firm to hopefully reel in the killer.

"The assertion that there is viable evidence and leads we are not pursuing is completely false," the police department recently responded in a statement.