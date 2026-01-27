EXCLUSIVE: New Cop Cracking JonBenét Ramsey Case — How Top Investigator is Being Tapped to Finally Solve 29-Year Murder Mystery

Redfearn said in a video message posted on X: "Let me be clear, the Boulder Police Department will continue to work diligently to investigate this crime, follow up on every lead, and evaluate all technological advances that can help us solve this crime and help bring JonBenet's killer or killers to justice."

The announcement comes days after Ramsey's grieving father, John Ramsey, 82, told RadarOnline.com he wants President Donald Trump to step in and use his vast power and FBI resources to catch the dirtbag who snatched the 6-year-old from her bed, sexually abused her, then bludgeoned and strangled her.

John pointed out that currently, resources from outside a jurisdiction "can only provide help if invited."

However, investigators told RadarOnline.com that in August, the Boulder police quietly assigned "a fresh pair of eyes" to the JonBenet case: Kenny Beck, a former Alabama deputy sheriff and patrol officer turned hungry detective.