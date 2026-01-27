EXCLUSIVE: New Cop Cracking JonBenét Ramsey Case — How Top Investigator is Being Tapped to Finally Solve 29-Year Murder Mystery
Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Colorado investigators hunting for the killer of child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey say the heartbreaking case remains a top priority, and only RadarOnline.com can reveal that the police have assigned a new gung-ho detective, who some experts believe will crack the 29-year-old cold case wide open.
In the Boulder Police Department's annual update – released near the anniversary of the tragic tot's Christmas Day 1996 murder – Chief Stephen Redfearn said his investigators have "conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips" and collected new evidence, while retesting other pieces to "generate new leads."
Fresh Eyes Revive Cold Case
Redfearn said in a video message posted on X: "Let me be clear, the Boulder Police Department will continue to work diligently to investigate this crime, follow up on every lead, and evaluate all technological advances that can help us solve this crime and help bring JonBenet's killer or killers to justice."
The announcement comes days after Ramsey's grieving father, John Ramsey, 82, told RadarOnline.com he wants President Donald Trump to step in and use his vast power and FBI resources to catch the dirtbag who snatched the 6-year-old from her bed, sexually abused her, then bludgeoned and strangled her.
John pointed out that currently, resources from outside a jurisdiction "can only provide help if invited."
However, investigators told RadarOnline.com that in August, the Boulder police quietly assigned "a fresh pair of eyes" to the JonBenet case: Kenny Beck, a former Alabama deputy sheriff and patrol officer turned hungry detective.
Top Investigators Back Fresh Eyes
Renowned gumshoe Jason K. Jensen and investigator Michael Vail, author of the upcoming book I Know Who Killed JonBenet: My 29 Year Journey for Justice, have met with Beck several times to discuss the case and believe he's the real McCoy.
"New eyes mean new perspective. The Boulder police had to look at the JonBenet case with a new perspective, and I applaud the new detective they've assigned. He's really on the case!" Jensen told RadarOnline.com.
"He's running like a sprinter, and he's all over the JonBenet case," said Jensen, who hopes the new investigator uses AI technology to comb through 1 million pages of documents from 40,000 reports, 1,000 interviews across 17 states and two foreign countries, 2,500 pieces of evidence, and thousands of tips – a nearly impossible load for any detective assigned to solve the stubborn mystery.
Fresh Attitude For The Case
For years, Boulder police have been accused of botching the case, being blamed for everything from contaminating the crime scene to wrongly targeting John and his late wife, Patsy Ramsey, as suspects to not questioning possible intruders who may have committed the crime – and even refusing to turn over DNA evidence to an advanced genealogy firm to potentially find the perp.
But Vail believes that Redfearn has infused a new attitude into the investigation.
EXCLUSIVE: Read Rob Reiner's Chilling Final 'Death Premonition' Words — And Discover Why War Is 'About to Break Out' Over Slain Hollywood Legend's $200Million Estate
Investigators Applaud Beck’s Relentless Push
"Chief Redfearn is doing a great job, and he's getting his detectives on the case," Vail said. "I've been in touch with three different detectives, and Hero Beck, as I call him, is getting all the new evidence I find in my investigation."
Beck, who has worked in Alabama as a Tallapoosa County Deputy Sheriff and a patrol officer for the Auburn Police Department before joining the Boulder cops in 2023, was unavailable for comment.