JonBenét Ramsey's Grieving Father Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor Pedo Epstein Crossed Paths With Child Beauty Queen Before Her Murder
Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
As if JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, hadn't been through enough with the unsolved murder of his six-year-old daughter, he's now having to deal with a sick link to twisted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A portrait that hung in a hallway of Epstein's New York mansion showed him carrying a little blonde girl on his shoulders, and TikTok came alive, claiming that she bore an exact resemblance to the late child beauty queen who was found murdered in the basement of her parents' home on Christmas Day 1996.
Disturbing TikTok Videos
One TikTok video showed flashes of the Epstein photo and the little girl, along with close-ups of JonBenét's smiling face.
Another video sparked rumors that Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, was at the tot's sixth birthday party. It also included a framed wall photo of a little blonde girl whose face was covered by a black box, indicating she might have been a victim.
"I mean, if you don't see it, you don't see it, but I'm sure you see it. Is that JonBenét?" one content creator asked in his video. He even compared the vest the little girl was wearing in the "reward" posters that Ramseys had made to the one the child was seen wearing around Epstein's neck.
"I don't think it's a stretch at all," one person wrote in the comments, while a second agreed, "Yes. I believe it's JonBenet."
"My mind is blown. So sad!" a third person remarked about the alleged connection between Epstein and JonBenét.
'Absolutely No Truth to It'
In response, JonBenét's father, John, told TMZ, "Absolutely no truth to it. I haven't seen this, but with A.I., anything is possible," he said about any connection between his late daughter and the dead pedophile.
"I figured one of these days I would be accused of being an Epstein pal. Hasn't happened yet. Internet people can be very cruel."
Odd Coincidence
One user in the comments of the post pointed out that there actually is a connection between John and Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years in federal prison for s-- trafficking.
"Did you know that John Bennett Ramsey's father, who was a lifelong conservative, also shares the same attorney with Ghislaine Maxwell?" the person asked.
The Denver, Colorado, law firm of Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman represented John following the murder of his daughter, with partners Hal Haddon and Bryan Morgan providing representation.
Maxwell hired the firm in 2015 to handle a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, where she was represented by attorney Laura Menninger. The same lawyer unsuccessfully defended Maxwell in her 2021 criminal s-- trafficking trial.
An Ongoing Mystery
John found his daughter's lifeless body in the basement of their Boulder, Colorado, home after waking up on Christmas morning to find her missing.
The family originally claimed there had been a kidnapping, as a ransom note was found inside the home.
Both John and his wife, Patsy Ramsey, maintained their innocence in the killing, claiming an intruder murdered their daughter.
While the Boulder PD focused heavily on the possibility that one of JonBenét's parents was responsible for her death, new DNA evidence in 2008 suggested an unknown male could have been involved. But by then, Patsy had been dead for two years after losing a battle with ovarian cancer in 2006.
JonBenét's murder remains a cold case mystery to this day, while John has tirelessly pursued leads in his daughter's death.