JonBenét Ramsey's Grieving Father Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor Pedo Epstein Crossed Paths With Child Beauty Queen Before Her Murder

One TikTok video showed flashes of the Epstein photo and the little girl, along with close-ups of JonBenét's smiling face.

Another video sparked rumors that Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, was at the tot's sixth birthday party. It also included a framed wall photo of a little blonde girl whose face was covered by a black box, indicating she might have been a victim.

"I mean, if you don't see it, you don't see it, but I'm sure you see it. Is that JonBenét?" one content creator asked in his video. He even compared the vest the little girl was wearing in the "reward" posters that Ramseys had made to the one the child was seen wearing around Epstein's neck.

"I don't think it's a stretch at all," one person wrote in the comments, while a second agreed, "Yes. I believe it's JonBenet."

"My mind is blown. So sad!" a third person remarked about the alleged connection between Epstein and JonBenét.