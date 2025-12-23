JonBenét Ramsey's Chilling Crime Scene Photos Exposed as Murdered Toddler's Father John Remains 'Optimistic' About Solving Cold Case

Nearly three decades have passed since John Ramsey and his late wife, Patsy, woke up to a living nightmare and discovered their 6-year-old daughter, JonBenét, missing from her bed in their Boulder, Colorado home on December 26, 1996. Her body was discovered hours later in the home's basement.

While John continues to push for advanced technology and DNA testing to be used in the cold case, he recently confessed he's "optimistic" about the case being solved within his lifetime after authorities announced they recovered "new evidence."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the chilling crime scene photos ahead of the 29th anniversary of the beauty pageant queen's shocking murder.

Warning: Graphic content below.