JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case Bombshell: Investigators 'Urging Those Responsible' for The Murder of The Child Beauty Queen to Come Forward — As Cops Utilize New Technology in Probe

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: @JONBENET.RAMSEY.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in 1996.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

In a bombshell development in the JonBenet Ramsey case, investigators are "urging those responsible to come forward" amid cops utilizing new technology, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Boulder Police Department released an official statement begging for the responsible party for the beauty pageant star's death to reveal themselves.

What Did the Police Department Say?

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

JonBenét Ramsey's murder case remains unsolved.

The statement began with investigators acknowledging the anniversary of Ramsey's death is approaching, as she died on December 26, 1996.

"Last year, we gave you an update about a lot of the work that has been done to solve this crime, and those efforts have continued. This case remains a top priority for our department," Police Chief Stephen Redfearn stated.

"This past year, our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we’ve received," he continued. "We have also collected new evidence and tested and retested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads. Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing."

The Police Chief Wants People to 'Contact' Them Regarding the Crime

Source: @boulderpolice/X

Police Chief Stephen Redfearn provided an annual update on the JonBenét Ramsey case.

Redfearn then asked "people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward," insisting "it's never too late."

"I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us," he added.

He also pointed people to a website for all previously released information on the case.

New Developments in the JonBenét Ramsey Case

Photo of JonBenet Ramsey
Source: YouTube

JonBenét Ramsey's father said the new development regarding her case is 'encouraging.'

As Radar reported on Tuesday, December 16, John Ramsey, JonBenét's father, detailed new developments that may help finally solve the case.

"Chief Redfearn told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," he revealed in an interview regarding new evidence and the retesting of old evidence in the case. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."

While he was uncertain if this was "new" or "stuff that had been tested before," he insisted the new development is "encouraging."

"The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there, it was not very good for 25, 26 years, and Chief Redfearn from the outside, I've met with him three or four times. I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest, and so I’m encouraged, and you know, we’ve advocated," he elaborated.

John Ramsey Is 'Optimistic'

Photo of John Ramsey
Source: Netflix

John Ramsey is unaware what the new evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey case is.

John detailed he had not been briefed on what the new evidence was.

"And of course that’s one of the questions we’ll ask is, 'OK, what? What new evidence do you have? Did you test the DNA in the latest format that’s necessary to do IGG, investigative genealogy?'" he shared. "And that would be very encouraging to us if they've done that.

"This new technology, it’s been around for three or four years, is really, truly an investigative tool that allows police to investigate and look for the killer. The CODIS federal database of DNA has been around for 30 years. It’s, frankly, a little obsolete, in my opinion."

Regardless, John revealed he's "more optimistic" than he has ever "been in a long time, given the new leadership.

"You know, the problem with the old leadership was the old guard. These people that were in that police department had never investigated a murder. They decided on day one that we were guilty, literally day one, and that became the conclusion that they tried to fit the evidence to. And of course, they ran into problems because they couldn’t fit the evidence," he added.

