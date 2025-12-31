EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Tortured Father John Reveals Why 'Compelling' Lead Was 'Dropped' as a Suspect in Murder Case

As Radar recently reported, John detailed how he came to the point of being able to forgive the man who killed his daughter despite having had a "desire for revenge."

"There was so much rage. And of course, I knew that wasn't right, but that's how I felt," he revealed on how he felt when JonBenét first died.

After asking himself how to "deal with forgiveness," he stated: "They're supposed to forgive people through the Bible. I go, I can't forgive him, that's ridiculous. And then I got, after thinking about it for a couple of years, I got to the point, well, okay, I'm not the victim here. JonBenét's the victim."

Eventually, he came to realize "forgiveness is really a gift to give yourself to release that anger and desire for revenge."

"And it doesn't mean you don't want justice, absolute justice. But if you forgive, it's a gift to give yourself," he added.