EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Tortured Father John Reveals Why 'Compelling' Lead Was 'Dropped' as a Suspect in Murder Case
Dec. 31 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
John Ramsey has revealed why Nick Wolf was ultimately dropped as a suspect in the murder of his daughter JonBenét, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an exclusive conversation, John opened up on Wolf, a former employee and associate of the Ramsey family, being one of the "maybe half a dozen leads" that were "very compelling circumstantially."
Nick Wolf Was a Captivating Lead
John acknowledged Wolf was definitely "one of" the more captivating leads the case had.
"In fact, a fellow who had retired from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was very interested in him," John told Radar. "Did a lot of work on his own."
The grieving father also noted the nun at the convent Wolf was living in turned him in, which was also "compelling."
"His daughter came forward, and she gave her DNA. There was no connection to our case DNA," he explained.
A DNA and Handwriting Sample
After the DNA sample, John explained she gave them Wolf's handwriting.
"We had a handwriting expert look at it, a real expert," John stated on comparing Wolf's handwriting to that of the person who wrote a ransom note found in the Ramsey residence after the child beauty queen went missing.
"There are lots of claimed experts, but only a few of them are – I think there's a certification. I don't know how you get that. But anyway, a very reputable handwriting expert said, 'No. No match.' So we kind of dropped it, quite frankly. And I don't know what else could be done."
How John Ramsey Came to Forgive JonBenét's Killer
As Radar recently reported, John detailed how he came to the point of being able to forgive the man who killed his daughter despite having had a "desire for revenge."
"There was so much rage. And of course, I knew that wasn't right, but that's how I felt," he revealed on how he felt when JonBenét first died.
After asking himself how to "deal with forgiveness," he stated: "They're supposed to forgive people through the Bible. I go, I can't forgive him, that's ridiculous. And then I got, after thinking about it for a couple of years, I got to the point, well, okay, I'm not the victim here. JonBenét's the victim."
Eventually, he came to realize "forgiveness is really a gift to give yourself to release that anger and desire for revenge."
"And it doesn't mean you don't want justice, absolute justice. But if you forgive, it's a gift to give yourself," he added.
A Possible Motive for the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey
As for why someone may have wanted to hurt his daughter, John mentioned an article that had been in a local paper about his company achieving a billion dollars in sales.
Although he had a "bad gut feeling" about going forward with the article, his "pride kind of overwhelmed him," and he decided to move ahead with it.
"It could have been a jealousy motive," he suggested as a potential explanation for why someone may have wanted to hurt his daughter.
Regardless of why they ultimately killed her, John acknowledged it can't be explained "with logic."
"What you and I would think or do makes no sense because it doesn't apply to them," he elaborated. "They're demonic, messed-up, mentally [ill type of] people... this is a person that derives sexual pleasure from assaulting young girls and torturing them."