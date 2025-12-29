Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Dad 'Forgives' the 'Demonic' Killer Who Bludgeoned His Young Daughter to Death... Despite Once Having a Brutal 'Desire for Revenge’

Composite photo of JonBenét and John Ramsey
Source: YouTube; Netflix

JonBenét Ramsey was murdered at six years old.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

JonBenét Ramsey's grieving father, John, opened up on forgiving the man who killed his daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an exclusive conversation with him, he explained how he's come to that point despite once having the "desire for revenge."

John Ramsey Had 'So Much Rage'

Photo of John Ramsey
Source: Netflix

John Ramsey acknowledged you're 'supposed to forgive people through the Bible.'

John asserted "in the beginning" his daughter's killer "wouldn't come out alive" if he'd been allowed in a room with him.

"And I felt that way. There was so much rage. And of course, I knew that wasn't right, but that's how I felt," he confessed.

He then said he had to learn how to ask himself how to "deal with forgiveness."

"They're supposed to forgive people through the Bible. I go, I can't forgive him, that's ridiculous. And then I got, after thinking about it for a couple years, I got to the point, well, okay, I'm not the victim here. JonBenét's the victim," he continued.

John Ramsey Wants 'Absolute Justice' for His Daughter

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: YouTube

John Ramsey called the man who killed JonBenét 'demonic.'

John offered an analogy, explaining it would be like him "sitting in a stoplight" and "seeing a drunk driver run over a mother and daughter" and telling them he forgives them.

"I don't have the right to do that. I'm not the victim. And that carried me for a couple of years," he elaborated. "It was kind of like a free pass. And then I realized that forgiveness is really a gift to give yourself to release that anger and desire for revenge.

"And it doesn't mean you don't want justice, absolute justice. But if you forgive, it's a gift to give yourself."

John also copped to what he would say to his daughter's killer if he were to come face-to-face with them, admitting he doesn't "know" as he hadn't "thought about that much."

A Possible Motive for JonBenét Ramsey's Murder

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey's grave
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey said his daughter's killer 'derives sexual pleasure from assaulting young girls and torturing them.'

Regardless, he did stress they're "demonic."

John also discussed a potential motive for her killer, saying someone had suggested someone could have been angry at him or jealous of him.

"And I said, 'Me? I don't think I've ever made anybody that angry.' And he said, 'You may not even know him. it [could] be somebody that's observed you."

He then detailed an article that had been in a local paper about his company achieving a billion dollars in sales. While he admitted to having "a really bad... gut feeling" about placing the article in the paper prior to doing it, he said his "pride kind of overwhelmed him" once their marketing person suggested it and he went ahead with it.

"It could have been a jealousy motive," he suggested of one reason someone may have killed his daughter.

Whatever the motive was, John reiterated the person cannot be explained "with logic."

"What you and I would think or do makes no sense because it doesn't apply to them," he added. "They're demonic, messed-up, mentally [ill type of] people... this is a person that derives sexual pleasure from assaulting young girls and torturing them."

John Ramsey Blasts the Cops

Photo of John and Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey has always maintained he and his late wife, Patsy, were innocent in the murder of JonBenét.

As Radar previously reported, John also blasted the police for being "guarded" about the new evidence they claim to have in the case.

John said "in a way" he understands the "privacy" of the police department, but as a grieving father, he should be told about what's going on.

"Certainly, if they have questions, I'd be happy to answer them," he also stated, acknowledging he may have insight into the case others don't have.

