EXCLUSIVE: Police Blamed for 'Botched' Handling of Key Evidence in JonBenét Ramsey Case Nearly 30 Years After Unsolved Murder

Frank has ramped up scrutiny of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after longtime lab tech Yvonne 'Missy' Woods was placed on administrative leave in 2023 and eventually criminally charged for allegedly mishandling more than 1,000 DNA samples.

"The defense team for Michael Clark is looking to demonstrate police incompetence using the investigation in the Ramsey case," said renowned private investigator Jason K. Jensen, who noted that samples recovered from the JonBenét crime scene have revealed the DNA of an unidentified male.

"It's clear to me there is a suspect in the JonBenét killing. But the DNA in that case prohibits filing charges," Jensen continued. "One of the reasons there isn't closure can clearly be due to DNA contamination."