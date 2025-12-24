EXCLUSIVE: Police Blamed for 'Botched' Handling of Key Evidence in JonBenét Ramsey Case Nearly 30 Years After Unsolved Murder
Dec. 24 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
A defense attorney has claimed the tragic unsolved investigation of JonBenét Ramsey's murder was botched by Boulder Police Department authorities who mishandled crucial DNA evidence, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
JonBenét was reported missing from her home on the morning of December 26, 1996. Her body was discovered hours later in the basement of her family's home, after dozens of police, investigators, and family friends searched through the home.
Was Police 'Woefully Incompetent'?
According to defense attorney Adam Frank, who represents Michael Clark, 50, a suspect in the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham in Boulder, has sought to review the Boulder Police Department files of the crucial 48-hour time period of JonBenét's investigation.
Frank insisted in court documents the records could prove officers at the time were "woefully incompetent" – and detectives "committed colossal mistakes" while gathering evidence following the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen's killing, in which she was taken from her bed, assaulted, bludgeoned, and garroted inside her home.
DNA Mishandled
Frank has ramped up scrutiny of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after longtime lab tech Yvonne 'Missy' Woods was placed on administrative leave in 2023 and eventually criminally charged for allegedly mishandling more than 1,000 DNA samples.
"The defense team for Michael Clark is looking to demonstrate police incompetence using the investigation in the Ramsey case," said renowned private investigator Jason K. Jensen, who noted that samples recovered from the JonBenét crime scene have revealed the DNA of an unidentified male.
"It's clear to me there is a suspect in the JonBenét killing. But the DNA in that case prohibits filing charges," Jensen continued. "One of the reasons there isn't closure can clearly be due to DNA contamination."
Jensen, who has personally spent years searching for the young girl's killer, added: "The same officers and the same lab were involved!"
For years, JonBenét's grieving father, John Ramsey, has publicly criticized investigators' handling of DNA evidence.
"The police are not going to solve this the way they are doing it," John told us. "I believe getting the crime scene evidence into the hands of an outside DNA lab is step one."
Woods was eventually hit with 100 felony charges related to the alleged mishandling of evidence. She has pleaded not guilty and remains free on a $50,000 cash bond as the case drags on.
The Investigation Continues
Clark's conviction for Grisham's fatal 1994 shooting was subsequently vacated by a judge in April after he served 12 years behind bars because the lab technician was part of his 2012 trial.
However, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty is retrying Clark because he believes his office can prove his guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt," though Clark insists he's innocent.
Meanwhile, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn announced earlier this year the department remains committed to solving JonBenét's case.
"Our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we've received," Redfearn said. "We have also collected new evidence and tested and retested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads.
"Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing," he added. "It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us."