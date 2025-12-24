EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Accuses 'Clueless' Cops of Painting Him and Wife Patsy as Suspects in Daughter's Horrific Unsolved Murder
Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
John Ramsey has opened up about the police painting him and his late wife, Patsy, as guilty in the murder of their daughter, JonBenét, in an exclusive conversation with RadarOnline.com.
The grieving father revealed the "clueless" cops threw blame in their direction after they felt the couple wasn't acting "right."
Why Did Police Feel John and Patsy Ramsey Were to Blame for JonBenét's Death?
John says police decided "day one before any evidence" and "any information" that he and Patsy were to blame because they "didn't act right."
"The DA told us that years later, said, 'their whole case was you didn't act right that morning.' Between the time that we discovered JonBenét was missing and found her," he told Radar.
John noted investigators "made up their mind on day one" and decided they should "arrest him on probable cause."
John Ramsey Details the Detectives Report
When asked for specifics on what he meant by them saying they didn't "act right," John dived further into what he believes they meant.
"I read the so-called detective that was there that morning... I read her report... and she made observations that could be misread the wrong way," he explained. "For example, she said John was casually going through the mail while we waited for the phone call [from the alleged kidnapper].
"Well, I was looking through the mail that was piled at the front of our door to see if there were any other communications from the kidnapper. That's what I was doing. She should have been doing that."
John also noted when 10 a.m. came, which was the time the alleged kidnapper was supposed to call him, the fact he didn't act in a certain way didn't sit well with the cops.
"[The cop] said, 'Oh, 10 o'clock came and went, and John didn't go crazy.' 10 o 'o'clock was when the note said, 'We will call you tomorrow at 10.' Well, I didn't know if tomorrow was the day we were in, or literally tomorrow," John recalled.
John Ramsey Calls Out 'Clueless' Cop
John continued: "Since we didn't get a call at 10 today, I assumed, my God, I gotta wait till 10 o'clock tomorrow. It's gonna be horrible. But because I didn't beat my head against the wall and jump up and down and scream at 10 o 'o'clock that day. She thought I was acting weird."
"She was clueless," John said. "She went later on national television and said, 'I knew John was guilty because I saw in his eyes.'I thought, 'Wow, what a talent that is.'"
John stated he felt the cops were in "way, way over their heads."
"The fact that they didn't accept help when they desperately needed it was just a total failure of leadership," he added. "And so that mindset kind of stayed in that department for generally 25 years until they cleaned house."
There Is 'New Evidence' in the JonBenét Ramsey Case
As Radar has reported, John recently spoke out to discuss "new evidence" he hopes will solve the case of who murdered his daughter once and for all.
"Chief Redfearn told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," John explained on NewsNation's Banfield, "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."
While he claimed they "don't know" if it's "new" or "stuff that has been tested before," he detailed they "have advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."
He also called the latest development "encouraging" and later added he's "more optimistic" than he's been in a long time.
JonBenét was murdered on December 26, 1996, and her killer's identity remains a mystery to this day.