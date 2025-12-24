EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Accuses 'Clueless' Cops of Painting Him and Wife Patsy as Suspects in Daughter's Horrific Unsolved Murder

The grieving father revealed the "clueless" cops threw blame in their direction after they felt the couple wasn't acting "right."

John Ramsey has opened up about the police painting him and his late wife, Patsy , as guilty in the murder of their daughter, JonBenét , in an exclusive conversation with RadarOnline.com .

John Ramsey opened up about him and his wife, Patsy, being suspected of their daughter's death

John noted investigators "made up their mind on day one" and decided they should "arrest him on probable cause."

"The DA told us that years later, said, 'their whole case was you didn't act right that morning.' Between the time that we discovered JonBenét was missing and found her," he told Radar .

John says police decided "day one before any evidence" and "any information" that he and Patsy were to blame because they "didn't act right."

When asked for specifics on what he meant by them saying they didn't "act right," John dived further into what he believes they meant.

"I read the so-called detective that was there that morning... I read her report... and she made observations that could be misread the wrong way," he explained. "For example, she said John was casually going through the mail while we waited for the phone call [from the alleged kidnapper].

"Well, I was looking through the mail that was piled at the front of our door to see if there were any other communications from the kidnapper. That's what I was doing. She should have been doing that."

John also noted when 10 a.m. came, which was the time the alleged kidnapper was supposed to call him, the fact he didn't act in a certain way didn't sit well with the cops.

"[The cop] said, 'Oh, 10 o'clock came and went, and John didn't go crazy.' 10 o 'o'clock was when the note said, 'We will call you tomorrow at 10.' Well, I didn't know if tomorrow was the day we were in, or literally tomorrow," John recalled.