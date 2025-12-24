EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Evidence Bombshell — Murdered Toddler's Father John Blasts Cops for Being 'Guarded' as New Clues Emerge in Cold Case

John said he asked for an "update" from investigators on new developments related to JonBenét's death and noted they've been "very willing" to meet with them.

"But they've also been very guarded in telling us exactly what they're doing in detail," he confessed to Radar.

"And I sort of understand that, police departments – Lou Smith, who is this legendary detective brought in by the DA on our case early on, said, 'My job is to find the killer. My job is not to talk to the media or tell you what I'm doing, right?'"

John noted Smith was "very passionate" about not divulging every detail about what he was doing.

"He wouldn't, for years, wouldn't talk about what he's doing," John continued. "Even though I worked on it very diligently."