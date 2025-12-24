EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Evidence Bombshell — Murdered Toddler's Father John Blasts Cops for Being 'Guarded' as New Clues Emerge in Cold Case
Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
John Ramsey has accused the Boulder police of being "guarded" with new evidence in the case of the death of his daughter, JonBenét, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an exclusive conversation, the patriarch of the Ramsey family provided the latest update on the new evidence in his daughter's heartbreaking cold case nearly 30 years after the horrific murder.
Police Are 'Very Willing' to Meet With John Ramsey
John said he asked for an "update" from investigators on new developments related to JonBenét's death and noted they've been "very willing" to meet with them.
"But they've also been very guarded in telling us exactly what they're doing in detail," he confessed to Radar.
"And I sort of understand that, police departments – Lou Smith, who is this legendary detective brought in by the DA on our case early on, said, 'My job is to find the killer. My job is not to talk to the media or tell you what I'm doing, right?'"
John noted Smith was "very passionate" about not divulging every detail about what he was doing.
"He wouldn't, for years, wouldn't talk about what he's doing," John continued. "Even though I worked on it very diligently."
John Ramsey Feels Police Should 'Tell' Him What's Going On
John admitted "in a way" he respects the "privacy" of the police department, but as a grieving father, they should "tell" him what's going on.
"Certainly, if they have questions, I'd be happy to answer them," he added, admitting he may have insight into the case others may not have.
"We met with Redfearn [the Chief of Police in Boulder] last summer, Chief of Police, and we brought a representative from Othram Labs, and I've been pushing hard that they use investigative genetic genealogy, IGG, and I think that'll solve the case. I really do," he added.
John Ramsey Is 'Encouraged' By New Developments in the Cold Case
As Radar recently reported, John spoke out about the "new evidence" in the case on NewsNation's Banfield.
"Chief Redfearn told us, gosh, I don’t know, September, we had a meeting with him, and that he had submitted evidence for additional DNA testing," he shared. "He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new."
John claimed they are unsure if the evidence is "new" or "stuff that has been tested before," but stated they "have advocated that if certain evidence that was taken from the crime scene has never been sampled, that it ought to be the main one, being the [unintelligible] that was used to strangle my daughter."
He referred to the latest development as "encouraging" and said: "The key, really, in progress is the addition of new leadership there."
John Ramsey Has Questions About the New Evidence
John did admit having questions about what the new evidence is, saying, "that’s one of the questions we’ll ask is, 'OK, what? What new evidence do you have? Did you test the DNA in the latest format that’s necessary to do IGG, investigative genealogy? And that would be very encouraging to us if they've done that.
"This new technology, it’s been around for three or four years, is really, truly an investigative tool that allows police to investigate and look for the killer. The CODIS federal database of DNA has been around for 30 years. It’s, frankly, a little obsolete, in my opinion."
John will be asking for a meeting with Redfearn in January for an update.