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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Legal Nightmare Escalates — Singer's Lawyer Brands Vegas Showgirl's Lawsuit a 'Bid to Generate Publicity’ as Judge Allows Case to Proceed

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was sued by a former Las Vegas showgirl.

May 28 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift's copyright battle against a former Las Vegas showgirl continued Wednesday as her lawyers requested the case be dismissed, calling the lawsuit a "bid to generate publicity."

The 36-year-old pop star was sued by a woman named Maren Flagg, who alleged the album, The Life of a Showgirl, infringed on her own intellectual property of her show, Confessions of a Showgirl.

Swift's team hit back, though, writing in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com: "The Complaint is a shotgun pleading that impermissibly relies on conclusory, vague, and undifferentiated allegations against all Defendants."

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Taylor Swift Requests Copyright Infringement Case Be Dismissed

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Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The legal dispute centers around Swift's latest album.

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Flagg filed the lawsuit in California, with Swift's team arguing it was an incorrect jurisdiction. She alleged Swift's album name "is likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception as to the affiliation, connection, or association" caused great confusion between the pair's brandings – which Swift adamantly disputes.

Flagg's complaint claimed: "Consumers have, in fact, been confused as to the affiliation."

After all, Flagg noted she obtained a trademark for her show name and has continuous prior use.

The lawsuit claimed: "Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm to her business, reputation, and goodwill, including impairment of the source-identifying function of her mark in the marketplace and displacement of her brand in the digital channels through which she reaches her audience."

Swift's team responded brutally. They retorted in a court filing: "Indeed, this lawsuit is merely Plaintiff’s latest attempt to generate publicity by associating herself with Ms. Swift."

Her team pointed out the much smaller scale of operations that Flagg was running. Plus, they cited several instances where Flagg used The Life of a Showgirl's release to prop up her own brand on social media.

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Judge Initially Declines Dismissal Request

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The judge claimed the case centers on the First Amendment.

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At Wednesday's hearing, Judge Serena R. Murillo of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California initially declined to dismiss the case. However, she did give a critical perspective on the court matter.

The judge claimed the case hinges on the First Amendment, indicating the lawsuit is a matter of free speech. She pointed to a legal doctrine called the Rogers Test, which typically protects creative work like album names. The test allows trademarks to be used in the creative work, provided it's artistically relevant and not explicitly misleading.

"Plaintiff’s mark has come to mean defendant’s," argued Flagg's attorney, Jaymie Parkkinen, who claimed Swift's album name resulted in the "erasure" of the performer's own brand.

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First Amendment Centered in Dispute

A photo of Taylor Swift on stage at the Eras Tour flanked by backup dancers
Source: MEGA

Swift's attorneys pointed out Maren Flagg's previous use of the word 'eras.'

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Swift’s attorney, Doug Baldridge, maintained the album was an expressive work.

Plus, he claimed Flagg teetered on the edge of dipping into Swift's own brand. After all, she used the phrase "showgirl era" on her own social media channels following the album's release, positively leaning into the hype of the fresh music.

Baldrige said: "I don’t know if you follow Swift, your honor, but 'era' is a pretty big word to us."

Swift's use of the word "era," while not trademarked or legally protected, became associated with the Bad Blood singer's career organically. Fans began referring to her albums as "eras," given their unique sounds and aesthetics.

In 2023, Swift embarked on her Eras Tour, which revisited each of these time periods.

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Las Vegas Showgirl Previously Celebrated Swift's Album Release

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A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's legal team pointed out Flagg's minimal touring.

In immediate response to the lawsuit, Swift's legal team branded Flagg's concerns as "absurd."

They wrote in a court filing: "It is simply Ms. Flagg's latest attempt to use Taylor Swift's name and intellectual property to prop up her brand.

"[Flagg] performs, if at all, in small intimate venues, such as a: '55+ active community,' '55+ golf resort'; 'RV & Golf Resort'; '90 seat cabaret-style venue' that offers dinner; hotel; and private supper club. Her website lists no upcoming performances."

Further, they pointed out Flagg's support for Swift's album upon its release.

In fact, Flagg made references to the album more than 40 times across her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

"Prior to the album announcement, plaintiff had never used 'the life of a showgirl' in her social media promotion," the brief states.

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