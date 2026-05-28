EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Legal Nightmare Escalates — Singer's Lawyer Brands Vegas Showgirl's Lawsuit a 'Bid to Generate Publicity’ as Judge Allows Case to Proceed

Flagg filed the lawsuit in California, with Swift's team arguing it was an incorrect jurisdiction. She alleged Swift's album name "is likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception as to the affiliation, connection, or association" caused great confusion between the pair's brandings – which Swift adamantly disputes.

Flagg's complaint claimed: "Consumers have, in fact, been confused as to the affiliation."

After all, Flagg noted she obtained a trademark for her show name and has continuous prior use.

The lawsuit claimed: "Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm to her business, reputation, and goodwill, including impairment of the source-identifying function of her mark in the marketplace and displacement of her brand in the digital channels through which she reaches her audience."

Swift's team responded brutally. They retorted in a court filing: "Indeed, this lawsuit is merely Plaintiff’s latest attempt to generate publicity by associating herself with Ms. Swift."

Her team pointed out the much smaller scale of operations that Flagg was running. Plus, they cited several instances where Flagg used The Life of a Showgirl's release to prop up her own brand on social media.