JD Vance Divorce Rumors Explode as Veep's Pregnant Wife Usha Appears 'Pissed' During Rare Outing Together — 'The Distance Between Them Is Something’
May 28 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A heavily pregnant Usha Vance racing ahead of husband JD Vance while stepping off Air Force Two has set tongues wagging about possible tension for America’s second couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Usha, 40, looked strained and stone-faced, walking down the steps far ahead of the 41-year-old vice president, who stopped for a brief wave near the top of the stairs. Upon reaching the tarmac, she bolted for the awaiting car while not even waiting for her husband to catch up.
'I See Two People Who Look Like They Aren't Happy'
Usha is currently seven months pregnant, as the couple is expecting their fourth child, a boy, in late July.
After a content creator posted the video to X, viewers were divided about what it showed.
"I see two people who look like they aren't happy, or even speaking to each other," one person commented.
"Looks more like she’s running away from him," a second user , while a third claimed, "The distance between them is something."
"I see a very pregnant (and beautiful) mommy moving a little faster than her hubby, most likely because the baby is pushing on her bladder! Oh, how I remember those days. God Bless them both," a fourth person shared.
Usha Vance's Spokeswoman Revealed Why She Didn't Wear Wedding Ring
The Vances have faced rumors about divorce in the past, with skeptics scrutinizing their every move, causing even the most innocent interactions to be quickly spun into fresh speculation about the state of their marriage.
When Usha was spotted at several events in late 2025 without her wedding band, the very private second lady made a rare comment to quash whispers that her husband's nearly 12-year marriage had hit a serious bump in the road.
Her spokeswoman responded to the high volume chatter that Usha is simply "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."
She and JD are already parents to sons Ewan, 8, Vivek, 6, and daughter Maribel, 4. The couple married in June 2014 after meeting and falling in love while students at Yale Law School.
Usha was matter-of-fact about why she's sometimes seen without her wedding band in a December 2025 interview, bluntly explaining, I wear it when I wear it, and I don't when I don't.”
JD went on to share that the couple laughed off the fact that the missing band was such a hot topic, telling NBC News, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it."
'Our Marriage Is As Strong As It’s Ever Been'
JD went on to share how Usha was adjusting to becoming the second lady after resigning from her position as a civil litigator at the high-powered law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson in July 2024, when President Donald Trump selected the Ohio senator as his running mate.
"With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," the veep revealed. "You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role."