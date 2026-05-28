JD Vance Divorce Rumors Explode as Veep's Pregnant Wife Usha Appears 'Pissed' During Rare Outing Together — 'The Distance Between Them Is Something’

Usha is currently seven months pregnant, as the couple is expecting their fourth child, a boy, in late July.

After a content creator posted the video to X, viewers were divided about what it showed.

"I see two people who look like they aren't happy, or even speaking to each other," one person commented.

"Looks more like she’s running away from him," a second user , while a third claimed, "The distance between them is something."

"I see a very pregnant (and beautiful) mommy moving a little faster than her hubby, most likely because the baby is pushing on her bladder! Oh, how I remember those days. God Bless them both," a fourth person shared.