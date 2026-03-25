EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr's Secret Drug Spiral — New Book Exposes Politics Heir's Most Brutal Private Struggle

JFK Jr's close friend since their teenage years at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., Chermayeff said JFK Jr. was likely drawn to marijuana because it "frees you from self-obsession – and that was medicine for him, because he came from a place where your f**king family, they're brilliant."

He added that while they were in school, students would gather in JFK Jr.'s room, where Chermayeff alleged they would be "smoking weed and experimenting with drugs, and rock 'n' roll, and sex, and all of the stuff we loved so much in the '70s."

Chermayeff also revealed although his friend did not become an alcoholic, he did allegedly experiment with other recreational drugs, including "coke in the '80s and '90s, '80s more. I guess it was '90s, too, sometimes."

He recalled skiing with JFK Jr. while both were allegedly high on mushrooms... and snorting cocaine with him at New York's notorious Studio 54, where "there was a lot of coke. I used to brag that I've never done bad coke, because I've never done coke except with John Kennedy."