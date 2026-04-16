EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr's Dashed Daytime TV Dream — How Heir's Fatal Plane Crash Also Wiped Out Talk Show Deal

Steve Rosenberg, president of Universal Domestic Television and co-president of NBC Universal Domestic Television, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "In truth, we all lost more than a TV show when John passed. A real tragedy – he was taken far too soon."

Another source explained: "Executives believed John had everything you want in a host – charm, intelligence, curiosity and incredible audience appeal."

Sources said the 38-year-old son of assassinated President John F. Kennedy and wife, Jackie Kennedy, had discussed the potential project hours before the plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard, killing him, wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, 33, and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette, 34.