EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr's Dashed Daytime TV Dream — How Heir's Fatal Plane Crash Also Wiped Out Talk Show Deal
April 16 2026, Updated 6:00 a.m. ET
Political scion John F. Kennedy Jr. was in serious early talks to launch his own daytime show with Universal Television – the powerhouse studio behind the hit chatfests led by Sally Jessy Raphael and Maury Povich – before his fatal plane crash in 1999, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Universal believed John could be a huge daytime star," a media insider shared. "The same team that created Sally and Maury was exploring a brand-new talk format built entirely around him."
JFK Jr. Death Shocked TV Insiders
Steve Rosenberg, president of Universal Domestic Television and co-president of NBC Universal Domestic Television, exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "In truth, we all lost more than a TV show when John passed. A real tragedy – he was taken far too soon."
Another source explained: "Executives believed John had everything you want in a host – charm, intelligence, curiosity and incredible audience appeal."
Sources said the 38-year-old son of assassinated President John F. Kennedy and wife, Jackie Kennedy, had discussed the potential project hours before the plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard, killing him, wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, 33, and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette, 34.
JFK Jr. Bridged Politics, Pop Culture
JFK Jr. had already blended politics, celebrity, and culture in George, the glossy magazine he founded.
"George proved he understood how politics and entertainment could mix," the source added. "A talk show would have taken that idea straight to television."