How John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's 'Fairytale' Marriage Spiraled into Anything But a Love Story

Less than three years later, that hopeful beginning ended in tragedy.

On July 16, 1999, the Piper Saratoga plane 38-year-old JFK Jr., who was piloting to his cousin Rory Kennedy's wedding, plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard, instantly killing him, Carolyn, 33, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, 34.

Now, as Ryan Murphy's FX series Love Story features the pair, curiosity about John and Carolyn's relationship is at an all-time high.

The truth is far from a fairy tale. From all accounts, the romance that captured headlines was unraveling amid drug use and rumored infidelity.

"They were both very passionate," historian Steven M. Gillon, author of 2019's America's Reluctant Prince, has said of his friend of 18 years, though he revealed that at one point, John "told a friend that he was going to separate from Carolyn, letting her know how serious things were and that they needed to make changes."