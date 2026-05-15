EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Murphy's War With the Kennedys Explodes — Why 'Love Story' Show Hit Has Turned Into a Nightmare for Its Creator

Although the TV superproducer isn't backing down, Murphy is a lot more affected by the backlash than he's let on, a source tells RadarOnline.com.

"From Ryan and his team's perspective, a family as publicly known and powerful as the Kennedys are absolutely fair game for the kinds of hot-button TV shows he has been making for decades," said the insider.

"He's hardly the first Hollywood creative to artistically interpret a tragic aspect of the family's epic saga.

"On the other hand, the Kennedys are extremely sensitive about anything involving JFK Jr. because even after 27 years, his and Carolyn's death is still a sensitive subject for them," the insider explained.