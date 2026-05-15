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EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Murphy's War With the Kennedys Explodes — Why 'Love Story' Show Hit Has Turned Into a Nightmare for Its Creator

Ryan Murphy's Kennedy feud has turned 'Love Story' into a nightmare as tensions escalate.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Murphy's Kennedy feud has turned 'Love Story' into a nightmare as tensions escalate.

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May 15 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Ryan Murphy has incurred the wrath of the Kennedy family with his most recent project, Love Story, which chronicles the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.'s nephew, called out Murphy for not consulting any members of the family while developing the story and saying the portrayals were laughable.

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Ryan Murphy Feeling Kennedy Backlash

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Jack Schlossberg criticized the portrayals of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story' for not involving the Kennedy family.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jack Schlossberg criticized the portrayals of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in Ryan Murphy's 'Love Story' for not involving the Kennedy family.

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Although the TV superproducer isn't backing down, Murphy is a lot more affected by the backlash than he's let on, a source tells RadarOnline.com.

"From Ryan and his team's perspective, a family as publicly known and powerful as the Kennedys are absolutely fair game for the kinds of hot-button TV shows he has been making for decades," said the insider.

"He's hardly the first Hollywood creative to artistically interpret a tragic aspect of the family's epic saga.

"On the other hand, the Kennedys are extremely sensitive about anything involving JFK Jr. because even after 27 years, his and Carolyn's death is still a sensitive subject for them," the insider explained.

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Kennedys Wage War on Murphy

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Disney, Hulu and FX are backing Murphy as tensions grow between the producer and the Kennedy family over 'Love Story.'
Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Disney, Hulu and FX are backing Murphy as tensions grow between the producer and the Kennedy family over 'Love Story.'

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Now a power struggle has broken out, pitting the Kennedys against Murphy and the corporate powerhouses backing him – Disney, Hulu and FX.

"Ryan has a lot of supporters and can still pull in A-list actors and producers to get behind his vision," said the source.

But, the insider added: "The Kennedys have powerful friends and family in Hollywood, too, and Ryan's defiance has made permanent enemies out of them."

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Ryan Murphy Eyeing Kennedy Sequel

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Naomi Watts' collaboration with Murphy on 'Love Story' has allegedly fueled talks of another Kennedy-focused series.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Naomi Watts' collaboration with Murphy on 'Love Story' has allegedly fueled talks of another Kennedy-focused series.

In fact, inspired by Love Story's great ratings and the headlines it generated, the American Horror Story alum is considering developing another hard-hitting show focusing on a different aspect of the century-long Kennedy saga.

"Given how prolific – and stubborn – Ryan is, it's hard to see Love Story as the final Kennedy story he'll tell," explained the source.

"He loved collaborating with Naomi Watts to bring Jackie O to life in the show. But he needs to be prepared for more blowback from Kennedys and their supporters if he decides to go down this path again."

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